Williamsport, Pa. — A study by journoresearch.org and conducted by Minesweeper-challenge has listed the most popular video games by state for 2022.

In what should be no surprise to gamers, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V took the crown as 15 states claimed it to be their most searched game of the year. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was the second most popular game, being named the favorite in five states.

In a surprise to some fans, FromSoftware’s challenging open world RPG, Elden Ring, was named the most popular game in Colorado and Oregon. Elden Ring was released in late Feb. and has been the highest selling game across most platforms since hitting the market despite a sharp difficulty spike compared to most AAA titles.

According to the release, gaming experts at Minessweeper-challenge analyzed Google trends to discover the 25 most popular games being searched to prepare the data. Other games that had at least one state included God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Pennsylvanians were GTA V fans as the Rockstar's juggernaut continues to steamroll despite being nearly a decade old. The game has lasted through three systems, debuting on the PS3 before moving to the PS4. Recently, the game was updated for the PS5 to include updated graphics and new missions.

The east coast was dominated by GTA fans as nearly all of its 15 states were contained on the eastern side of the country. The west side of the country was much more diverse as game's like Elden Ring, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Witcher 3 picked up wins.

Play time for most gamers has seemed to go up as the we inch along in the 2020s. Despite more time with games, those AAA titles that we know and love seem to lacking behind a little.

2022 has not been a year filled with major releases with the exceptions of Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring. Although those are two outstanding games, the overall scene has been a little scarce.

Regardless, players are engaged and searching videos games at a rapid pace. GTA V has clearly been on top for a longtime as younger players have matured into online players for the hit franchise.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.