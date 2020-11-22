2020-11-08 Snyder County Lottery Winner
Middletown, Pa. – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Tuesday, Nov. 17 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 05-10-13-38-41, to win $100,000, less withholding. Puff Tobacco Products, 180 Duke St., Northumberland earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
 
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 15,200 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.