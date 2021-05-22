Horse-faced cyborgs, Carnage, Aliens, and much more

Williamsport, Pa. – May is always exciting when it comes to comics. Yes, May the fourth be with you and all yours. There, it’s been said.

May is a much more exciting month than one day. In 2021, the comics are flying off the shelf. The reason, they kick serious butt.

This month I’m going to focus on a new story by Marvel, the second issue of a brand-new story, and the resurgence of a favorite bad guy in the Marvel Universe.

Beta Ray Bill #1 and #2

It’s your favorite Korbinite who just so happens to be a horse-like cyborg with god-like powers, a smoking hot love interest, and a talking spaceship.

I could be finished there, but why not dig a little deeper. I’m sure you have questions. Beta Ray Bill, his actual name, is one of the few people in the Marvel Universe capable of lifting Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

Odin was so impressed with Bill, he made him a hammer of his own. All was going smoothly for our hero until Thor decided to shatter the hammer. This trapped Bill in his current form.

We pick it up with the defense of Asgard and Bill departing the planet in search of a new hammer.

The story sounds wacky, but it’s actually pretty grounded with an amazing lead character. Bill is a sympathetic character, who is extremely easy to care about. It’s also funny as hell when it wants to be.

All-in-all, Beta Ray Bill is off to a really good start. It’s two issued deep as of the writing of this column. The are work is colorful and jumps off the page.

If you’re looking for a fun comic without a large commitment, it’s only scheduled for five issues. This is the one to get.

Alien #2

I mentioned it last month. I’m going to mention it this month. Probably will mention it next month.

Damn Marvel, you really know how to handle this franchise. I’m two issues in and I love it. All of it. The artwork. The story. The covers. The appreciation for everything that has come before it.

Thank you Marvel.

Now, on to the comic.

The thing that makes this story so good is the unknown. We are two issues in and have seen an actually Xenomorph two times.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson is really focused on the human side of this story. It’s brilliant. It reminds me of the old days when we’d get an hour into the movie before seeing the monster.

Remember Aliens? We waited awhile to see the Xenomorph in all its glory. It delivered.

Alien is taking a similar approach as we get quick glimpses of what’s to come, but never really a full picture. The characters are engrossing and believable. The conflict is real.

The second issue ends with a bang that will make the wait until issue #3 seem unbearable. What an amazing start to this franchise.

Carnage: Black, White & Blood

I bet a lot of folks thought Absolute Carnage marked the end of the symbiote’s reign as Marvel’s top bad boy. Those folks would be wrong.

It an amazing concept. Each color, or blood, represents a different artist and tale about Carnage. Donny Cates is my favorite, don’t waste time wondering.

Carnage merges with a shark, is a cowboy, an action hero (yes!), and an abused child. He covers it all and it’s done is such a cool fashion. One story is even a throwback to numbered decisions and page jumping. Yes!

Aliens: The Original Years

The omnibus is here.

I’ve mentioned it a few times in the videos and column, but if you could see me you would know I have the exclusive direct market variant cover in my hand.

I’m not joking. I’m literally holding it in my left hand while I try to type this sentence. Alright. I put it down. Much better.

No recommendations this month other than head over to Isle of Comics in South Williamsport. They are family to me. You need comics? They will get you anything you need. If you would like to send some recommendations for next month hit me up at Brettc@northcentralpa.com