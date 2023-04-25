Mill Hall, Pa. – As part of the Clinton County Speedway’s 35th anniversary season, NASCAR Legend Kenny Schrader will be in competition on Friday, September 15 at the 1/3-mile oval.

Schrader will compete in the NY-Penn IMCA Modified Series, which has just been added to the schedule, according to the Speedway.

A native of Fenton, MO, Schrader’s’ passion for motorsports has been well documented through a career that now spans more than 40 years. Schrader competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for 29 seasons, where he secured four victories and 184 top ten finishes. Schrader also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Truck Series.

Starting his racing career just after he turned 16, Shrader has made it a lifelong goal to race as often as possible and in as many different types of race cars as possible. He has become a great ambassador for motorsports at all levels.

Schrader is the 1982 USAC Silver Crown Series champion, the 1983 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series champion, and the 1985 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year honoree.

“We are excited to have Kenny come and compete at the Clinton County Speedway,” said race promoter Jason McCahan. “Race fans will have the opportunity to meet Kenny at the conclusion of the race events, during a post-race pit party and autograph session.”

Last season the New York Penn IMCA Modified Series competed at the speedway. Eddie Stites held off Rodney Morgan for the victory. “We are pleased to be back at the Clinton County Speedway,” said Jake Maynard, series director. “Our drivers have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of a race date at the Clinton County Speedway.”

The New York Penn IMCA Modifieds will then compete on Saturday at the Penn Can Speedway, where Schrader will also be in competition.

