Muncy's Sunday Brunch Farmer's Market with Basil kicked off summer schedule Sunday

Patrons stand in line as a local band plays during the opening weekend of the Farmer’s Market Sunday Brunch with Basil opened in Muncy on June 14, 2020. The event was will run on the second Sunday of each month throughout the summer.

 Brett Crossley

Muncy, Pa. — Patrons crowded the old Muncy Fairgrounds Sunday as the Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market with Basil kicked off its three-month run through the summer.

The event, which features local vendors and a special menu made by Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, will run on the second Sunday of each month throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Muncy Fairgrounds.

Special food was prepared on hand with a unique brunch menu made up by Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge for the event. Highlights included fried chicken stuffed into a waffle cone and signature Basil Fries with special seasoning.

Muncy's Sunday Brunch Farmer's Market with Basil kicked off summer schedule Sunday

Fried chicken waffle cone with Maple Haven Farm’s maple Dijon drizzle and Basil Fries were just some of the delicious food offered at the Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market with Basil. 

There was also a drink menu offered that featured “adult” slushies, mimosas, and bloody Marys. There was also a selection of beer with a local offering from the New Trail. Bands were also on hand and played throughout the morning and afternoon.

