Muncy, Pa. — Patrons crowded the old Muncy Fairgrounds Sunday as the Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market with Basil kicked off its three-month run through the summer.

The event, which features local vendors and a special menu made by Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, will run on the second Sunday of each month throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Muncy Fairgrounds.

Special food was prepared on hand with a unique brunch menu made up by Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge for the event. Highlights included fried chicken stuffed into a waffle cone and signature Basil Fries with special seasoning.

There was also a drink menu offered that featured “adult” slushies, mimosas, and bloody Marys. There was also a selection of beer with a local offering from the New Trail. Bands were also on hand and played throughout the morning and afternoon.

