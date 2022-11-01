Morgan Myles is done turning chairs on 'The Voice', but now she'll be turning out votes!

The Northcentral Pennsylvania native had the judge's hands high and spirits raised with her rendition of Jackie DeShannon's 1965 hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love."

Myles' knockout performance was from Monday's episode during 'the knockout' rounds of NBC's singing competition.

Her performance earned her the victory after being chosen by judge and coach Camila Cabello as the winner of her group.

Myles, born in Williamsport, came to the Uptown Music Collective when she was a junior at Loyalsock Township School District.

UMC's Executive Director Dave Brumbaugh said she came to him after a soccer injury to take up guitar.

"Morgan has an incredible voice," Brumbaugh said. "I'm not sure if you'll see anything more than her being awesome. She's brilliant every time," he said.

Check out the full performance below!

