Middletown, Pa. -September was a good month to be a Pennsylvania lottery player as more than $200 million in prizes were handed out from scratch-off games alone. 

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $211,381,444 million in prizes during September, including three top prizes worth $3 million claimed by players from Chester, Lebanon, and Luzerne counties. Additionally, five top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Bucks, Cumberland, Erie, Fayette, and Montgomery counties.
 
Notable big prizes claimed in Pennsylvania during September include:
  • Six prizes of $500,000
  • Fourteen prizes of $250,000
  • Three prizes of $100,000
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

