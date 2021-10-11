Middletown, Pa. -September was a good month to be a Pennsylvania lottery player as more than $200 million in prizes were handed out from scratch-off games alone.
Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $211,381,444 million in prizes during September, including three top prizes worth $3 million claimed by players from Chester, Lebanon, and Luzerne counties. Additionally, five top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Bucks, Cumberland, Erie, Fayette, and Montgomery counties.
Notable big prizes claimed in Pennsylvania during September include:
- Six prizes of $500,000
- Fourteen prizes of $250,000
- Three prizes of $100,000