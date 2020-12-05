2020-12-05 Krampus Run

The first annual 'Running of the Krampus' took place in downtown Williamsport Saturday night. Costumed characters led a single file line through the streets of Williamsport and posed for pictures with adults and kids. 
Williamsport, Pa. – Understandably, you might have questions about the first annual Running of the Krampus event that took place in Williamsport Saturday night.

Krampus is a horned figured often described as a half-goat, half-demon. Krampus runs counter to Saint Nicholas, who rewards well-behaved children with presents. That's not so much Krampus’ style: he punishes poorly behaved kids.

Krampus originated in Central Europe but has gained popularity all over the world after a movie was released in 2015.

Saturday started what could become a yearly tradition as costumed figures converged downtown to lead a small parade through the streets. Residents came out for pictures, which characters were more than happy to pose for.

The group of costumed characters ended the parade outside Aquarius Pools. They thanked everyone for coming out after posing for a socially-distanced group picture. 

A costumed figure leads the first annual 'Running of the Krampus' event in downtown Williamsport on Saturday. 

It was festive and fun.

Hopefully, Krampus will make Williamsport a yearly stop as he punishes misbehaved kids all around the world.

