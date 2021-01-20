Mega Millions® Jackpot $865 million; Powerball® Jackpot $730 million Middletown, Pa. – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now offer a combined total of almost $1.6 billion. This is the first time ever that Powerball and Mega Millions simultaneously have advertised jackpots above $700 million. This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018, when the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was hit.

“We’re reminding our players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to have a chance to win these life-changing jackpots,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Our players are helping us generate funding for property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. That’s important to keep in mind as we encourage our players to play responsibly.”



The last Mega Millions jackpot of $120 million ($95.4 million cash) was won on September 15, 2020.



The January 19 drawing was the 36th since the last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won.

This surpasses the record for the longest roll when a $536 million jackpot was hit on the 35th drawing on July 8, 2016.