Middletown, Pa. – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now offer a combined total of almost $1.6 billion. This is the first time ever that Powerball and Mega Millions simultaneously have advertised jackpots above $700 million. This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018, when the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was hit.
The last Mega Millions jackpot of $120 million ($95.4 million cash) was won on September 15, 2020.
The January 19 drawing was the 36th since the last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $730 million, with an estimated cash value of $546 million. If won, this would be the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball game history and sixth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.
The Powerball jackpot was last won in the September 16, 2020 drawing. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run – continuing what has been the longest jackpot run in Powerball history.
Pennsylvania Lottery players also have options to purchase their Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.
Additionally, pooling ticket purchases with friends can be a fun way to play responsibly. To help players manage their pooled ticket purchases, Pool Play forms are available at www.palottery.com.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball and Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.