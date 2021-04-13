- JK Petro LLC, 3401 W. Moreland Road, Willow Grove, Montgomery County ($10,000 bonus);
- Lucky 7 Deli, 425 W. Moreland Road, Willow Grove, Montgomery County ($10,000 bonus);
- Sheetz, 1109 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County ($5,000 bonus);
- Friendly Food Mart, 415 S. Main St., Shenandoah, Schuylkill County ($5,000 bonus);
- Dunkin’, 549 Doylestown Road, Lansdale, Montgomery County ($5,000 bonus);
- Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet, 2408 Market St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County ($5,000 bonus); and
- Hanuman Fuels Inc., 5026 Wynnefield Ave., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during March included:
- Nine prizes of $500,000;
- Two prizes of $300,000;
- Eight prizes of $250,000; and
- Fifteen prizes of $100,000.
Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.