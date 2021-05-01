To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Lycoming County resident wins over half a million dollars in lottery
Middletown, Pa. – A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $605,366.50 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fast Cash Fever game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Lycoming County on Thursday, April 15. Turkey Hill, 18 E. Water St., Muncy, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Fast Cash Fever is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $200,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
