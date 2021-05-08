Hughesville, Pa. – Signs of normalcy continue to return to the area as the Lycoming County Fair is confirmed for July 14 to 24 at the fairgrounds in Hughesville.

“We have quite a bit of new things this year,” said fair board president, Rocky Reed. “This is our 150th Lycoming County Fair.”

To celebrate, the fair will have displays of historical items related to the fairs over the years and speakers. Originally, last year was supposed to be the fair’s 150th year but it ended up being canceled due to the pandemic. The fair, which started in 1868, only was canceled two other times which was during World War II, according to Reed.

For the 2021 season, fairgoers can expect the same activities and exhibits that were in place previous years. This includes rides, food vendors, demolition derbies, tractor pulls and of course, the animals. “There’s not anything that you expect to see at the fair that we’re not doing,” Reed said. Schedules for motor sports are posted on the fair Facebook page.

The fair also will have a few new shows and activities that will be announced in two weeks, Reed said.

People have missed the fair, Reed said. “You hear all the time, ‘we can’t wait to get back to the fair.’”

Many vendors spend their summers traveling to fairs and events. They couldn’t do that last year, Reed said. Kids also raise animals all year for the fair and didn’t get the opportunity to show them last year.

“Those people are ready to get back to normal,” Reed said.