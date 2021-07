Hughesville, Pa. --The Lycoming County Fair officially opened yesterday on July 14.

It marked the 150th time the Lycoming County Fair opened its gates to patrons. Eager vendors setup and offered food, games, and merchandize as harness races closed out the opening night.

Northcentralpa.com will continue to cover the Lycoming County Fair throughout the week, offering unique stories and pictures to highlight the return of this treasured summer tradition.