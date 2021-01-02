Starting Tuesday, January 5 through February 18, non-winning Love You to the Moon and Back [$5] , Love is in the Air [$2] and #LOVE [$1] Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one of five top prizes of $14,000, one of three prizes of $2,000, one of five prizes of $1,400, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning Love You Forever and Love You to the Moon and Back ticket submitted will receive five entries, each non-winning Love Birds and Love is in the Air tickets submitted will receive two entries, and each Love Coupon and #LOVE ticket will receive one entry.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.