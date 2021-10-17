Middletown, Pa. -The champagne will be flowing for a lucky lottery winner who claimed more than 1 million in winnings.
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Friday, Oct. 8 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 6-13-14-19-33, to win $1,222,700 less withholding. Fuel On in Milton earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.