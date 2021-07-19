Middletown, Pa. -A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, July 14 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 33-46-52-59-62, and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
GIANT Food Stores, 4510 Marketplace Way, Enola, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
More than 25,400 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,100 tickets purchased with Power Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.
