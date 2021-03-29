LotteryScratcher_2021.jpg
Middletown, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced it is revamping its longest- running jackpot game, Cash 5, by launching Cash 5 with Quick Cash.
 
The Cash 5 with Quick Cash game is the same nightly draw game that players have always enjoyed, but now offers a chance to instantly win $2 or $6.
 
“The last time that the Pennsylvania Lottery made any changes to the Cash 5 game was in February of 2008, so it was due for a refresh,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We listened to our players and we heard what they wanted: more chances to win and higher jackpots.”
 
Here’s what’s changing: Players who play Cash 5 with Quick Cash will receive their usual ticket with their numbers for the Cash 5 Evening Drawing. In addition to that ticket, players will also receive a separate Quick Cash game ticket, providing them with a chance to instantly win $2 or $6.
 
As part of the game changes for Cash 5 with Quick Cash, the cost per play is changing from $1 to $2. Players will find updated play slips at Lottery retailers across the Commonwealth. The Lottery anticipates that increased sales will support a higher starting jackpot and that players will experience higher jackpots more often.
“Lottery games, like Cash 5 with Quick Cash, help us generate funds that pay for vital programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians every day,” added Svitko. “These programs provide property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.”
 
In April 23, 1992, the Pennsylvania Lottery introduced its longest-running jackpot game, Cash 5. Originally, Cash 5 players selected five numbers from 1 to 39 for a chance at the all-cash jackpot, starting at $100,000. Cash 5 started as a weekly game and eventually became a nightly drawing in 1998. In February 2008, the Lottery made a change to Cash 5, increasing the matrix from 5 of 39 numbers to 5 of 43 numbers.

The overall chances of winning in a Quick Cash game are 1 in 4.71. Chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize in the main Cash 5 game are about 1 in 10.5.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.