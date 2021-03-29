Here’s what’s changing: Players who play Cash 5 with Quick Cash will receive their usual ticket with their numbers for the Cash 5 Evening Drawing. In addition to that ticket, players will also receive a separate Quick Cash game ticket, providing them with a chance to instantly win $2 or $6.
As part of the game changes for Cash 5 with Quick Cash, the cost per play is changing from $1 to $2. Players will find updated play slips at Lottery retailers across the Commonwealth. The Lottery anticipates that increased sales will support a higher starting jackpot and that players will experience higher jackpots more often.
In April 23, 1992, the Pennsylvania Lottery introduced its longest-running jackpot game, Cash 5. Originally, Cash 5 players selected five numbers from 1 to 39 for a chance at the all-cash jackpot, starting at $100,000. Cash 5 started as a weekly game and eventually became a nightly drawing in 1998. In February 2008, the Lottery made a change to Cash 5, increasing the matrix from 5 of 39 numbers to 5 of 43 numbers.
The overall chances of winning in a Quick Cash game are 1 in 4.71. Chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize in the main Cash 5 game are about 1 in 10.5.