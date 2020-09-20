Williamsport, Pa. – Stepping onto the roof of the highest building in downtown Williamsport, it was easy to see the challenge people faced as they rappelled down its side.

Over 75 people made their way down the front of the building for the third annual “Over the Edge” event. Each participant raised money for their chance to experience a slide down the iconic building.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Regional YMCA, the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation and the YWCA of Northcentral PA.

“We go out and ask the community and businesses to sponsor this event,” Director of the Williamsport River Valley YMCA Jessica Probst said. “This year our sponsors really stepped in and supported us. They covered the entire cost of the event.”

Alex Lehman of South Williamsport went up to the rooftop with one of the final groups. She was dressed for the experience with a Spider-Man shirt and mask.

“I have a family friend who is seven and really into Spider-Man,” Lehman said. “I did it for him. He’ll be watching the video.”

Lehman went over the edge for the YMCA. Most participants were represented by a business or charity in the community.

Lehman didn’t show much fear as she approached the final step before leaning back and heading over the edge of the building.

“I didn’t want to look down,” Lehman said. “I was a little nervous, but once I got about halfway down I felt good. It was a little scary, but fun.”

The only problem Lehman faced was once she was out on the side of the building, her feet couldn’t touch anymore.

“I couldn’t touch, because I’m really short,” Lehman said. “I didn’t know if that was a problem. I was a little nervous there, but once they reassured me, I was alright.”

Despite the small setback, Lehman made it to the bottom with friends and family cheering the entire time.

“I could hear my family and friends cheering me on as soon as I got up there,” Lehman said. “That really helped.”

UPMC sponsored the landing zone. Backyard Broadcasting and many more sponsors helped fund the event.