Local drive-in movie theaters are bringing some cheer by extending their seasons to show holiday movies.

Rachel Renn, wife of the owner of Point Drive-In David Renn, acknowledged this has been a tough year for people. “We decided that it had been such a rough year, we wanted to spread a little joy. And we knew that a lot of our favorite things would be canceled this year, and this was something we could provide that would be safe for people to attend and fun for the whole family.”

The Renns put a lot of time into decorating the complex in Northumberland for the holidays before showing the first holiday movies, "The Grinch" and "Christmas Vacation," the weekend of November 27. The holiday movies will continue for two more weekends, through December 12.

Renn said this is the first year the drive-in movie theater is open for the holidays. The first weekend had a good turnout. The weather is colder now, but many attendees were bundled up and brought blankets to snuggle in, according to Renn.

Although the Point had three screens, one of them was destroyed by strong storms in August. Volunteers helped to clean up the debris, but the Renns will not be able to fix the screen until spring at the earliest.

Despite the setback, the Point was able to show movies until the end of the initial season the weekend of October 24.

The weekends of December 4 and 5 and December 11 and 12 will be the final weekends of the holiday season for the Point. On December 4, "A Christmas Story" will be shown followed by "It’s a Wonderful Life."

The weekend of December 11 and 12, "Polar Express" will be shown followed by "Elf." The Health Dancers also will perform on December 12. Movies will begin at 5:30 p.m. Price is $7 for all patrons age 4 and over. Box office opens at 4:30 p.m. Additional information: Point Drive-in Facebook page

The Pike Drive-in Theatre in Montgomery is planning a Welcome the Holiday Season event for Saturday, December 5. Starting at 2 p.m., Santa will arrive. Children may get a digital photo taken with Santa, “socially distanced, of course,” said owner Joe McDade.

Holiday movies, "Frozen" on screen one and "A Christmas Story" on screen two, will be shown starting at 5 p.m. McDade said he wanted to do a holiday event because many indoor events and activities have been canceled. “This year with theaters closed, we thought we’d try to do something for the holidays,” McDade said. He pointed out that many places also are not having Santa this year.

To raise money for the Salvation Army, the Pike is holding a raffle for a 6.5-foot decorated LED lighted Christmas tree. Tickets are $5 per chance. The winning raffle ticket holder also will receive a 2021 Pike admit one adult season pass.

“We used to participate in the Festival of Trees at the mall, but I don’t think they’re having that this year,” McDade said. “So, we thought we’d do something for the Salvation Army to give them some money. It's for a good cause," McDade said.

The Grinch also will make an appearance at the event and McDade is currently working on getting an elf there. McDade said the Pike held a series of Haunted Drive-in weekends in October. People were encouraged to dress in costumes and prizes were given out. The Halloween-themed events turned out to be popular.

“The idea for this kind of came out of that,” McDade said of the holiday event. Admission price for the Welcome the Holiday Season event is $20 per carload and includes the digital photo with Santa. The box office will open at 1:30 p.m. Additional information is on the website.

The drive-in movie theaters, which typically open in April, got a late start to the 2020 season due to state coronavirus regulations. The Pike didn't open until mid-May. The coronavirus also affected Hollywood, as there were only six new movie releases this year, McDade said.

Related Reading: Drive-in movie theater sees a surge in popularity

Despite the late start, drive-in movie theaters were a popular activity this year. To make up for the lack of new releases, the Pike had some retro movie weekends over the summer. McDade figures that most people felt the drive-in movies were a safe activity.

“You can come out and stay socially distanced in your car,” McDade said. Vehicles are to stay socially distance and attendees are required to wear masks when walking to restrooms or the snack bar.

McDade is hoping that there will be more new releases to show next year. “We probably will do a mix of new releases and retro movies.” He also plans to have more character-themed events with costumes, such as a minion when "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and Ghostbusters characters when the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is released.

If the Welcome the Holiday Season goes well, McDade said he may plan a smaller, scaled-down holiday event weekend for the following weekend. But for now, he is happy that the Pike’s upcoming event will be something to brighten spirits during a dark time.

“We’re looking forward to it,” McDade said.