Middletown, Pa. - A life-changing amount of money will be given to a lucky lottery player in Bloomsburg, who matched all five balls in a drawing this past weekend.

A jackpot-winning Pa. Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Sun., Aug. 15 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 8-17-18-24-38, to win $1 million less withholding.

GIANT Food Stores, 1000 Scott Town Ctr., Bloomsburg, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.