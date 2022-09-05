Lock Haven, Pa. — Today in Lock Haven, it’s the final day of the Jaycees 51st annual Boat Regatta and Festival. Barring weather delays, the schedule includes:
Boat races, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Midway, rides, arts & crafts areas open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Live music presented by the Lock Haven Area Jaycees featuring Trip the Light party band at noon, and the Rock of Ages four-band reunion at 5 p.m.
Festival organizers are posting updates on Facebook.
The festival and races along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Canal Park brings a wide variety of vendors, rides, and entertainment.
Sunday night’s fireworks display lit the night.
Check out our photo gallery of weekend festivities!
Gallery: Lock Haven Labor Day Regatta
