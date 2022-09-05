Roat racing Regatta_2022.jpg

Racing on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lock Haven

 Steve Bagwell

Lock Haven, Pa. — Today in Lock Haven, it’s the final day of the Jaycees 51st annual Boat Regatta and Festival. Barring weather delays, the schedule includes: 

  • Boat races, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 

  • Midway, rides, arts & crafts areas open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 

  • Live music presented by the Lock Haven Area Jaycees featuring Trip the Light party band at noon, and the Rock of Ages four-band reunion at 5 p.m.

Festival organizers are posting updates on Facebook.

The festival and races along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Canal Park brings a wide variety of vendors, rides, and entertainment.

Sunday night’s fireworks display lit the night.

Check out our photo gallery of weekend festivities!

