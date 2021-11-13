State College -- Central Pa. underwent a massive film presentation over the course of one week, showing 80 films, engaging 20 panel and filmmaker talks, and offering several live events from filmmakers in the Central Pa. community.
Artistic director Pearl Gluck of the 3rd annual Centre Film Festival announced the winners of this year's festival awards on Sunday, Nov. 7 at a moving awards ceremony in the 104-year-old Rowland Theatre, Philipsburg.
The full ceremony is available to watch on the Centre Film Festival Facebook page.
Event awards
- Keegan-Michael Key | The Chandler Living Legacy Award (presented remotely by Penn State Coach James Franklin)
- Madeline Anderson | The Lifetime Achievement Award
Production awards
- SURGE | Best Narrative Feature
- BEANS | Juror’s Choice Narrative Feature
- WE BURN LIKE THIS | Gratitude Award Narrative Feature
- Sabrina Doyle LORELEI | Best Director Narrative Feature
- Ben Wishshaw SURGE | Best Acting Narrative Feature
- Jena Malone LORELEI | Best Acting Narrative Feature
- SURGE | Best Cinematography Narrative Feature
- TOTO | Best Narrative Short
- MEATS | Juror’s Choice Narrative Short
- AMERICANIZED | Gratitude Award Narrative Short
- Zinnini Elkington SKIFTING | Best Director Narrative Short
- Rosa Forlano TOTO | Best Acting Narrative Short
- SKIFTING | Best Cinematography Narrative Short
- TEN LEAVES DILATED | Best Experimental
- JOYCHILD | Juror’s Choice Experimental
- THE ANTS AND THE GRASSHOPPER | Best Documentary Feature
- LA MADRINA: THE SAVAGE LIFE OF LORINE PADILLA | Juror’s Choice Documentary Feature
- SINCE I BEEN GONE | Gratitude Award Documentary Feature
- Erika Cohen BELLY OF THE BEAST | Best Director Documentary Feature
- THE LAST OUT | Best Cinematography Documentary Feature
- HUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Documentary Short
- SAY HIS NAME | Juror’s Choice Documentary Short
- ABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Gratitude Award Documentary Short
- Chris Filippone HUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Director Documentary Short
- UPROAR | Best Cinematography Documentary Short
- ABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Best Made in PA Documentary Short
- HOME FROM SCHOOL: THE CHILDREN OF CARLISLE | Best Made in PA Documentary Feature
Audience awards
- THE AUTOMAT | Audience Award for Best Feature Documentary
- LORELEI | Audience Award for Best Feature Narrative
- AMERICANIZED | Audience Award for Best Short Narrative
- AGUILAS | Audience Award for Best Short Documentary
The festival would like to thank its sponsors, the supportive community, and the audience. See you at the movies in the 2022 season!