Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort plans to open on time this year, as they set the opening dates for their 95th season for the weekend of April 24 and 25.

Last year, Knoebels did not open until July due to pandemic restrictions. A new ride, Tornado, was set to debut for the 2020 season but was delayed.

The park, which is located in Elysburg in Northumberland County as well as part of Columbia County, typically sees thousands of visitors per year.

“Tornado did not open last year as planned due to COVID-19-related project delays. Our team is currently working on the foundation of the ride. We don’t have a definitive opening date for the ride just yet, but are very optimistic it will be ready this spring,” said Stacy Yutko, public relations director for Knoebels.

Yutko said the ride will have eight cars that can hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the inside of the car. A total of 32 riders may be on the ride at one time.

Once Tornado reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level. Controlling part of a ride provides a really unique and exciting experience, Yutko said.

"Riders will be able to spin the cars of our new ride themselves, choosing their thrill level. Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone. It is located near StratosFEAR drop tower ride and Kreeper’s Pumpkin Patch game," Yutko said in an email.

Visitors to the park this spring can expect to follow health and safety guidelines, including required masking for those over age 2 and social distancing. The park will operate at 75% capacity due to state restrictions. More than 200 hand sanitizer stations will be throughout the park. Counters will have plexiglass barriers.

A few attractions will remain closed due to health and safety guidelines, including Ball Crawl, Sky Slide and Spacewalk, Yutko said.

The availability of rides in the coming weeks will depend on staffing, according to Yutko. Knoebels is still hiring for the 2021 season, especially in the rides operation department. Interested applicants may apply at www.knoebels.com/jobs.

A tentative ride status list will be posted each day by 10 a.m. at www.knoebels.com/ride.

Information on the most up-to-date health and safety guidelines can be found at: http://www.knoebels.com/SafePlay