Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort will be cutting hours for the 2022 season due to staffing issues. The new park hours during the summer season will be noon to 8 p.m., according to Stacy Ososkie, public relations director for Knoebels. Previously, the park was open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To encourage more people to apply for jobs at the park, Knoebels has increased wages and is offering perks such as free admission to any of Pennsylvania’s amusement parks. Scholarships, employee discounts, and team member social events are among the other incentives offered.

“Our increased wages for this season alone means an additional $1.5-plus million investment in our team,” Ososkie said. Team members working more than 30 hours per week will be eligible for an extra $.50 per hour through the end of the operating season on Oct. 30.

Recruitment efforts began early this year to help ensure there will be adequate staffing. “After just one week, we are thrilled that several hundred team members have indicated they plan to rejoin us this season and we are optimistic this trend will continue,” Ososkie said.

Several job fairs are planned, including events at Shamokin Area High School on March 26 and Southern Columbia Area High School on April 2. Both events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ososkie said they are hoping to have 1,800 staff members this year. At the peak of the 2021 season, the park had 1,575. Some rides were closed last year due to reduced staffing.

Additional information on jobs at Knoebels is available on their website.