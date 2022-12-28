This article originally published March 12.

Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort is looking ahead to next year's season as they announce they will add Bayern Kurve to their lineup.

According to Knoebels’ spokesperson, Stacy Yutko, the 32-passenger ride is expected to be ready for the park’s 2023 season.

“Sixteen cars lined up front to back hold two passengers each,” Yutko said. “The ride travels around a circular track, reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.”

Three asynchronous electric motors provide 663 pound-feet of torque to accelerate the seven-ton train to top speed in a matter of seconds.

This will be one of only three operating examples of this ride in existence. It was originally manufactured in 1963 for the German carnival circuit by A. Schwartzkopf, which is the same company that designed the Jet Star roller coaster that formerly operated at Knoebels, according to a press release.

“We are that traditional amusement park,” said Brian Knoebel, 4th generation Knoebel family member. “Our niche is taking a ride from the past and utilizing our very talented team to bring the ride back to life so a whole new generation can enjoy and appreciate it.”

Parts from two Bayern Kurve rides will be refurbished to create the Knoebels ride. One was from Fun Spot Park in Angola, Indiana, and had debuted at Expo 67 in Montreal. The other traveled around Europe and the United States on a carnival circuit. Both rested for decades in Rodessa, Louisiana, before being transported 1,315 miles on four tractor trailers to Knoebels.

The height requirement is expected to be around the same as other Knoebels thrill rides. It will be located in the former spot of the 1001 Nacht ride near the Merry Mixer, Sklooosh, and Pioneer Train.

As Knoebels plans to add new rides, they also are eliminating an attraction for the 2022 season. A recent Facebook announcement said the ball crawl, which has been part of the kiddie area for around 40 years, is being eliminated.

"Some rides are permanent fixtures at Knoebels. Ball Crawl was not one of those and has simply reached the end of its time here at the park," Yutko said.

Details on the park’s 2022 season can be found at www.knoebels.com.

