Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort welcomes its first guests of the season today, Wednesday, July 1. Officials say the park team has prepared as much of the park as possible despite delays in projects and hiring.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back even sooner in July than we anticipated,” said Brian Knoebel, fourth generation owner. “It was important to the Knoebel family and the Knoebels team to be able to preserve as much of summer as possible for our guests.”

The first few weeks of operation will provide guests with fun, food and fantasy, from noon until 8 p.m. The initial operating days will offer the opportunity to pay-per-ride with individual ride tickets only.

“At this point, we expect to open with 30+ rides and the majority of our food stands, games and gift shops,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson. “If possible, we’ll open additional rides as the season goes on, depending on project completion and additional hiring.”

As of last night, Knoebels posted the list of rides that will be open on their Facebook page. Rides opening include: Antique Cars, Black Diamond, Bumper Cars, Cosmotron, Cub Cars, Downdraft, Fire Trucks, Flyer, Flying Tigers, Galleon, Giant Flume, Giant Wheel, Grand Carousel, Haunted Mansion, Helicopters, Kiddie Boats, Kiddie Whip, Kozmo's Kurves, Merry Mixer, Motor Boats, Ole Smokey, Panther Cars, Paratrooper, Pete's Fleet, Phoenix, Pony Carts, Pioneer Train, Roto Jets, S&G Carousel, Skloosh, Sky Fighter, Spanish Bambini, StratosFEAR, Tea Cups, Tilt-a-Whirl, Twister, Umbrella Ride, and Whipper.

Crystal Cove Pool is expected to open in mid July, according to Ososkie.

Unlike a typical off-season, team members were also tasked with operational adjustments due to COVID-19 such as, but not limited to:

Placing more than 150 hand sanitizing stations throughout the park

Enhancing already rigorous cleaning and sanitizing routines

Providing additional team member training

Updating policies and procedures for team members and guests

Producing signage with important health and safety reminders

Installing sneeze guards at food stands, gift shops, guest services and handstamp

Managing capacity via parking lot management, if necessary

Knoebels is currently accepting applications at www.knoebels.com/jobs.