Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort’s 'Hallo-Fun' event has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice contest for Best Theme Park Halloween Event.

Every year, Knoebels holds the Hallo-Fun event on weekends in Oct. The amusement park is decorated for Halloween, and popular rides such as the Haunted House and Phoenix, are open to guests.

"Visitors can experience tasty treats, thrilling games and a selection of hallo-riffic rides with the park decked out for the fall season," said Stacy Yutko, public relations director for Knoebels.

Hallo-Fun has been a park event since the first one was held in 2009, according to Yutko.

We look forward to our guests joining us for this family-friendly, fall spectacular Oct. 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, and 29-31.

"It's an honor to receive this nomination for the first time!" Yutko said.

Also in the running for the contest is the HersheyPark in the Dark event, Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Halloween Time at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., among others.

Participants may vote daily on the USA Today site through noon Aug. 30. Winners will be announced on Sept. 10.

The family-friendly Hallo-fun event begins this year on Fri., Oct. 8 and runs from Friday through Sunday each weekend until Sun., Oct. 31. Additional information is available on the website.

Hallo-Fun has been a park event since the first one was held in 2009, according to Yutko.