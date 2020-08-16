Elysburg, Pa. -- Knoebels Amusement Resort is thrilled to announce there will be a new season of fun for guests. On November 27, Knoebels will launch their newest event: Joy Through the Grove – A drive-through Christmas light display.

According to park officials, the light display will begin near the Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, and throughout much of the campground.

“This is a great opportunity to provide another season of Knoebels for our guests,” said Jon Slodysko, event organizer. “There will be over 15 miles of string lights, and over 400 light up pieces.”

The drive- through light display will be open nightly throughout the event, which will conclude the first week of January.

“We’re really excited to give guests something new to look forward to,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director. “Guests have been asking for a Knoebels Christmas experience for many years, and we believe the time is right to make it happen!”

Knoebels plans to operate the amusement park daily through Labor Day, on weekends in September after Labor Day, and for Hallo-Fun October 9-11, 16-18, 23-25, and 30-November 1. Knoebels will announce additional details for the Christmas event as they become available.