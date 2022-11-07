The judges are sold on Morgan Myles' talent. Now it is time to find out if America is, too.

Myles, a northcentral Pennsylvania native, has made her voice heard the last several weeks, turning all chairs and heads in the early episodes of NBC's 'The Voice.'

Impressing the judges was one thing, now she must continue to impress the rest of the country.

"I’m a bundle of nerves gearing up for next Monday since this is now in Americas hands," Myles said in a social media post.

"Either way all I’ve ever said when I started this show was every song I sing I hope it resonates with peoples hearts…"

Myles, born in Williamsport, came to the Uptown Music Collective when she was a junior at Loyalsock Township School District.

Myles is currently in Los Angeles preparing for next Monday's show. Judge and coach Camila Cabello, as seen below, has been helping her prep for the upcoming performance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.