Mill Hall, Pa. – Scranton’s Johnny Smith had another stellar night Friday night at the Clinton County Speedway claiming both the Race Saver Sprints and 600 Micro Sprint feature events for the second consecutive week. Cory Long made a last lap pass to win the Pro Stocks; Jeffrey Weaver won the 270s and Hunter Flook won the 4-Cylinders.

Race Saver Sprints

Johnny Smith and Dale Schweikart started on the front row of the sprint car feature event. Smith took command of the field while Schweikart maintained a close second. By lap number seven, Smith and Schweikart were in lapped traffic.

The event's only caution occurred on lap number eight when Josh Beamers car came to a stop. Smith continued to lead following the restart with Schweikart, Josh Fox, and Timmy Bitter.Bittner moved into third on lap number nine.

At the halfway point of the race, Smith was leading, Schweikart, Bittner, Fox, and Wyatt Walizer. Schweikart got close on several occasions in lapped traffic, but Smith was too strong in clean air to claim his second consecutive victory in as many weeks. Schweikart was second, followed by Bittner, Fox, and John Walp. Sixth through tenth were Walizer, Matt Tebbs, Steven Kenn Ewell Jr., Dustin Prettyleaf, and Todd Lynn. Heat races were won by Prettyleaf and Lynn.

600 Micro Sprint

Smith also won the 600 Micro Sprint feature for the second consecutive week. Smith started fourth and quickly took the lead. He led every lap. Corey Stabley ran second for the majority of the race and battled with JT Ferry. Ferry made the pass for second on lap number eleven.

Smith claimed his second feature of the night over Ferry and Stabley, who claimed the 2023 track championship. Mikey Smith and Levi Brungard rounded out the top five. Heats were won by Stabley and Smith.

Pro Stock Summer special

AJ Hoffman started second in the 20-lap Pro Stock Summer special event, presented by Leonard Landscape and Supply. Hoffman raced into turn one with Robert Tressler for the lead. With Hoffman out front, the next four cars were in a heated battle. AY Schilling took second by lap number three, with AJ Stroup and Johnny Bouse in the top four. By lap number six, Cory Long moved into the top five.

At the halfway mark, Hoffman was leading Bouse, Schilling, Stroup, and Long. On lap 13, the caution waved for Larry Knight. Bouse began to challenge for the lead and managed to pass Hoffman on lap number 16. Long worked forward from fifth place and was third on lap seventeen and second on the white flag lap. Long closed in on Bouse during the final lap and made the pass for the win as the duo exited turn number four. Hoffman was third, Stroup fourth and Kissinger was fifth. Heats were won by Bouse and Hoffman.

270 Micro Sprint

Hunter Zimmerman led the first two laps of the 270 Micro Sprint feature event. Seventh place starter Jeffrey Weaver took the lead on lap number three. Colton McAndrew ran second to Weaver for the entire race. Zimmerman fell back to third with Stabley and Mac Wert rounding out the top five. Heats were won by Weaver and Denny Rinehimer.

4-Cylinder feature

Front row starter Terry Karichner led the opening lap of the 4-Cylinder feature event. Hunter Flook took the lead by the completion of lap number five. Ninth place starter Skylar Phillips moved into second place by lap number six. Following a lap eight caution, Flook held off the challenges of Phillps. Flook would lead the remaining laps to claim the win over Phillps, Matt Weaver, Kyler Sthal, and Coty Mains. Heats were won by Flook and Weaver.

The Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a four-division show, featuring the annual Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial for the Limited Late Model. The Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, and 4-Cylinders will be on the card.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7p.m. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website, www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

__

RaceSaver Sprints: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Dale Schweikart 3. Timmy Bittner 4. Josh Fox 5. John Walp 6. Wyatt Walizer 7. Matt Tebbs 8. Steven Kenawell, Jr. 9. Dustin Prettyleaf 10. Todd Lynn 11. Jeffrey Weaver 12. Josh Beamer 13. Austin Greenland 14. Ryan Lynn 15. Wes Mathews 16. Reed Thompson 17. Eric Mathiot 18. Derek Swartz 19. Jim Kennedy

270 Micros: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Colton McAndrew 3. Hunter Zimmerman 4. Cory Stabley 5. Mac Wert 6. Jillian Maurer 7. Shaun Musser 8. Tom Quiggle 9. Tyler Puterbaugh 10. Matt Dixon 11. Wyatt White 12. Denny Rinehimer 13. Colton Guiher 14. Logan Hess DNS Logan Hammaker, Mathew Dixon. Trevor Fernburg.

600 Micros: 1. Johnny Smith 2. JT Ferry 3. Cory Stabley 4. Mikey Smith 5. Levi Brungard 6. Luke Hess 7. Mitchell Holden 8. Corey Bowmaster 9. Brock Puterbaugh

Pro Stocks: 1. Cory Long 2. Johnny Bouse 3. AJ Hoffman 4. AJ Stroup 5. Noah Kissinger 6. AY Schilling 7. Noah Jensen 8. Brent Gordner 9.. Marc Bitler 10. Kris Orwig Sr., 11. Denny Fourney 12. Larry Knight 13. Robert Tressler

4-Cylinders: 1. Hunter Flook 2. Skyler Phillips 3. Matt Weaver 4. Kyler Stahl 5. Coty Maines 6. Garrett Lucas 7. Nick Snook 8. Bryun Hackenberg 9. Kevin Trimpey 10. Kyle Strouse 11. Michael Barrett 12. James Bilger 13. Tim Teneyck 14. Terry Karichner 15. Anthony Potter 16. Troy Bennett 17. Alea Savage DNS Brett Shirt, John Stringfellow, Adam Harris

