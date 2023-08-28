Mill Hall, Pa. – Scranton’s Johnny Smith had a stellar night Friday night at the Clinton County Speedway, claiming both the Race Saver Sprints and 600 Micro Sprint feature events. AY Schilling won the Pro Stocks, Brayden Spencer won the 270s, and Matt Weaver won the 4-Cylinders.

Race Saver Sprints

Dale Schweikart and Jacob Gomola led the field of sprint cars to the green flag. Gomola quickly took the lead over Smith and Schweikart. By lap number five it was Gomola leading, Smith, Derek Swartz, Schweikart, and Matt Tebbs.

Smith found the high side of the speedway to his liking, while Gomola was running the mid-line of the speedway. On lap number seven Smith made a pass as the duo exited turn two, but the caution came out for Wyatt Walizer before the lap was complete, putting Gomola on point for the restart.

When the race resumed, Smith immediately moved back to the outside where his car was quickest and passed Gomola a second time in turns one and two.

By lap number 14, Smith began to encounter lapped traffic. Smith and Gomola weaved their way through the lapped cars with Smith continuing to use the faster way around the outside of the speedway. By lap 20, the lapped cars began to slow Smith’s pace allowing Gomola to close in on the race leader.

On lap 23, the caution came out when John Walp slowed on the back stretch, setting up a two-lap dash to the finish. Smith, now in open air, got a quick start to hold off Gomola for the win. Swartz finished third, Schweikart fourth, and Ryan Lynn fifth. Sixth through tenth were Matt Tebbs, Dustin Prettyleaf, Timmy Bittner, Josh Beamer, and Kruz Kepner.

“The track had grip at the top and our car does very well up there,” said Smith in victory lane. “I was able to get around lapped traffic, but when that caution came out it put us in clean air, and I knew I could get a strong start to hold off Jake.”

Heat races were won by Matt Tebbs and Todd Lynn.

600 Micro Sprint

Smith continued his winning ways by also capturing the 600 Micro Sprint feature. His brother Mikey Smith led the first lap, until Johnny Smith took the lead. The Smith brothers continued to run first and second the entire event. JT Ferry ran third until lap number nine when Corey Stabley moved into third. At the finish it was Johnny over Mikey Smith, Stabley, Ferry, and Mitchell Holden for the caution free event. Heat races were won by the Smith brothers.

Pro Stock

AJ Hoffman led the first three circuits of the Pro Stock main event. AY Schilling advanced from the fourth starting spot to take the lead by the conclusion of lap number four. AJ Stroup who started sixth took over second place on lap number five.

A caution for Noah Kissinger regrouped the field that set up an intense battle at the front of the back. At the halfway point Schilling, Stroup, Noah Jensen, Brandon Moser, and Cory Long were all in contention for the win. Moser moved into third postion on lap number 11, while Long took control of fourth spot on lap number 13.

Schilling won his 60th career feature event, by holding off Stroup, Moser, Long, and Johnny Bouse. Sixth through tenth were Jensen, Kissinger, Marc Bitler, Brent Gordner, and Kris Orwig Sr. Heats were won by Bouse and Hoffman

270 Micro Sprint

Shawn Musser started on the pole of the 270 Micro Sprint feature event. Musser led with fifth place starter Cory Stabley, giving chase in second place. Brayden Spencer, who started eighth, moved into third by lap number four. On lap number seven, the caution flag waved.

While under caution, Musser took his car to the pit area giving the lead to Stabley. The caution flag waved a second time with only two laps remaining. Spencer made a pass on the restart and would lead the final two laps for this first win of the season.

Stabely was second followed by Denny Rinehimer, Mac Wert, and Tyler Puterbaugh. Sixth through tenth were Tom Quiggle, Coleton Eckroth, Hunter Zimmerman, Jillian Maurer, and Logan Hammaker. Heat races were won by Stabley and Eckroth

4-Cylinder

Front row starter Terry Karichner led the opening lap of the 4-Cylinder feature event. Hunter Flook took the lead by the completion of lap number two. Fifth place starter Matt Weaver moved into second by lap number five.

At the midway point, Flook was leading Weaver, Zak Kline, Skylar Phillps, and Kyler Stahl. On lap number eight, Weaver made a pass for the lead and the leader began to encounter lapped traffic by lap number ten.

A caution came out with two laps remaining, but Weaver was able to hold off Flook to win his first career victory. Flook, Phillps, Kline, and Stahl finished in the top five. Sixth through 10th were Cody Stover, Adman Harris, Gage Riggle, Joey Snook, and Michael Barrett. Heats were won by Weaver, Riggle, and Phillips

The Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a five division show, featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, 600 Micros, and 4-Cylinders, presented by Leonard Landscape and Supply. The Pro Stocks will have their summer championship paying $500 to win.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website, www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

RaceSaver Sprints: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Jacob Gomola 3. Derek Swartz 4. Dale Schweikart 5. Ryann Lynn 6. Matt Tebbs 7. Dustin Prettyleaf 8. Timmy Bittner 9. Josh Beamer 10. Kruz Kepner 11. Todd Lynn 12. Hunter McFadden 13. Reed Thompson 14. John Walp 15. Austin Greenland 16. Jim Kennedy 17. Wyatt Walizer 18. Wes Matthews

270 Micros: 1. Brayden Spencer 2. Cory Stabley 3. Denny Rinehimer 4. Mac Wert 5. Tyler Peterbaugh 6. Tom Quiggle 7. Logan Hammaker 8. Hunter Zimmerman 9. Jillan Maurer 10. Coleton Eckroth 11. John Roberts 12. Andrew Petock 13. Matt Dixon 14. Coton Guiher 15. Mathew Dixon 16. Shaun Musser 17. Michael Petock

600 Micros: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Mikey Smith 3. Cory Stabley 4. JT Ferry 5. Mitchell Holden 6. Levi Brungard 7. Corey Bowmaster 8. Brock Puterbaugh

Pro Stocks: 1. AY Schilling 2. AJ Stroup 3. Brandon Moser 4. Cory Long 5. Johnny Bouse 6. Noah Jensen 7. Noah Kissinger 9. Marc Bitler 10. Brent Gordner 11. Larry Knight 12. Todd Geyer 13. AJ Hoffman DNS John Meyer, Denny Fourney

4-Cylinders: 1. Matt Weaver 2. Hunter Flook 3. Skyler Phillips 4. Zak Kline 5. Kyler Stahl 6. Cody Stover 7. Adam Harris 8. Gage Riggle 9. Joey Snook 10. Michael Barrett 11. Bryon Hackenberg 12. Garrett Lucas 13. Coty Maines 14. Anthony Potter 15. Toby Maines 16. Kayln Leigey 17. Alea Savage 18. Troy Bennett 19. Terry Karichner DNS Kyle Stouse, Nick Snook

