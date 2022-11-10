Williamsport, Pa. — Isle of Comics will be hosting the Scranton Comic-Con this weekend with added benefits and appreciation for veterans.

Besides comics and costumes, Isle of Comics will be offering a special chance for Veterans to enter the show free of charge Friday. They will also have the chance to receive a special print by Veteran Richard Bonk as a thank you for their service.

The comic shop will also be raising money for Veteran Bowie Miller, who has fallen on difficult times. Miller served in Iraq and suffers from traumatic brain injuries. Donations will go directly toward helping Miller pay bills.

The comic con will be held at the Hilton Scranton Conference Center at 100 Adams Avenue in Scranton. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two-day passes are available at scrantoncomiccon.weebly.com.

