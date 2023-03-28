During the 1980s and 1990s, families, couples, and single folks would stock up on home video rentals at Blockbuster to provide for weekend entertainment.

But the era of video stores came to an end in the past decade when streaming services such as Netflix became America's preferred form of movie entertainment.

Blockbuster, which closed the last of its corporate stores in 2014, is now owned by Dish Network. The satellite television provider purchased the company in 2011 not long after Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy. Only one franchised Blockbuster store remains — in Bend, Oregon.

But now the movie rental company is hinting they may come back. Blockbuster's website was updated recently with a cryptic message: "We are working on rewinding your movie." The mobile version of the site says, "Be kind while we rewind," a nod to the slogan that video stores used back in the days of VHS tapes.

Once the public caught on that Blockbuster posted on the website, the speculation began. Social media was full of articles, comments, and bets that Blockbuster may be coming back in some form. The Blockbuster Twitter account tweeted on March 15: "New business idea: We're going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom."

Of course, the message has likely been on the Blockbuster site for quite some time before the internet caught on. According to Yahoo News, Internet Archive screenshots show that the message has been on the website since at least August of last year. Prior to that, the website had a message from Dish Network directing people to Dish's on-demand service.

So though it may not look like your local Blockbuster may reopen any time soon, the nostalgia is still strong. The remaining store in Oregon was the subject of a popular Netflix documentary called "The Last Blockbuster" released last year.

As the documentary illustrated, people have traveled from all over the country and the world to visit the last Blockbuster. Last year, there was even a Blockbuster theme pop-up bar in Los Angeles.

Although the nostalgia for the video store days may never go away, the time for brick-and-mortar video stores has already waned.

