Harrisburg, Pa. --One area of the state that seems to be benefiting well from restrictions being lifted is game.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board posted reports on its website that show that the combined total revenue in May 2021 generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests was $413,182,161.

In releasing and historically comparing the May figures, the Board again noted that due to Covid-19 restrictions, all casinos were closed during the entirety of May 2020, so no revenue was generated by slot machines, table games or retail sportsbooks. Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) were also not in operation in May 2020.

Therefore, in order to provide a fairer comparison of this month’s revenue figures of those type of gaming, the Board is providing where appropriate in this release a comparison of this year’s revenue against that of May 2019 when Covid-19 restrictions were not in place. Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 42.08% above that of May 2019 when the total revenue was $290,803,957.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.