Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the combined total revenue in May 2021, generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests at $413,182,161.

In releasing and historically comparing the May figures, the Board again noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions, all casinos were closed during the entirety of May 2020, so no revenue was generated by slot machines, table games, or retail sportsbooks.

Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) were also not in operation in May 2020, so the Board used May 2019 figures for comparison. Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 42.08% above that of May 2019 when the total revenue was $290,803,957.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.

The following chart compiles all revenue generated in May 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last May.

Source May 2021 Total Revenue May 2020 Total Revenue Hollywood Casino at Penn National $62,972,784 $8,992,215 Parx Casino $61,787,881 $7,152,390 Rivers Casino Philadelphia $48,080,099 $18,042,333 Valley Forge Casino Resort $42,106,295 $10,536,730 Wind Creek Bethlehem $37,131,158 $0 Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $29,485,027 $272,898 Mount Airy Casino Resort $24,370,700 $11,240,923 The Meadows Casino $20,603,875 $908,635 Mohegan Sun Pocono $20,574,170 $2,445,755 Live! Casino Philadelphia $20,163,119 n/a Harrah's Philadelphia $18,726,510 $932,860 Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,798,006 $143,037 Live! Casino Pittsburgh $8,548,070 n/a Video Gaming Terminals $3,601,864 $0 Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,001,891 $0 Fantasy Contests $1,962,644 $318,840 Hollywood Casino Morgantown $268,069 n/a Statewide Total $413,182,161 $60,986,617

Additionally, total tax revenue before any adjustments was $169,310,066.

Revenue by Game Type

The Board is also providing a synopsis of revenue year-over-year by types of games:

Type of Gaming Revenue May 2021 May 2020 % Change Retail Slots Revenue $201,390,367 $0 n/a Retail Tables Revenue $77,229,031 $0 n/a iGaming Slot Revenue $67,248,942 $38,822,857 73.22% iGaming Tables Revenue $31,399,399 $12,419,513 152.82% Sports Wagering Revenue $27,746,484 $4,828,989 474.58% Video Gaming Terminals Revenue $3,601,864 $0 n/a iGaming Poker Revenue $2,603,430 $4,596,418 -43.36% Fantasy Contests Revenue $1,962,644 $318,840 515.56% Total Gaming Revenue $413,182,161 $60,986,617 577.50%

Slot Machine Revenue

May’s gross revenue from slot machines was $201,390,367. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 casinos where closed for all of May.

When comparing slot revenue from May 2019 (pre-covid19 revenue) to May 2021 there was a 3.91% decrease with $209,579,851 in May 2019 compared $201,390,367 in May 2021.

The number of slot machines in operation in May 2021 was 22,496.

Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows.

Casino May 2021 Slots Revenue May 2020 Slots Revenue Parx Casino $37,802,481 $0 Wind Creek Bethlehem $22,845,226 $0 Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $21,751,652 $0 Hollywood Casino at Penn National $16,456,226 $0 Mohegan Sun Pocono $15,073,129 $0 The Meadows Casino $13,916,412 $0 Mount Airy Casino Resort $13,565,132 $0 Harrah's Philadelphia $12,572,446 $0 Live! Casino Philadelphia $11,538,565 n/a Rivers Casino Philadelphia $10,750,472 $0 Presque Isle Downs and Casino $8,458,701 $0 Valley Forge Casino Resort $7,593,380 $0 Live! Casino Pittsburgh $7,216,280 n/a Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $1,850,265 $0 Statewide Total $201,390,367 $0

Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in May 2021 was $102,992,421*.

Table Games Revenue

Table games revenue for May 2021 was $77,229,031. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 casinos where closed for all of May.

When comparing May 2019 when table games generated revenue of $76,559,198, there was a 0.87% increase in revenue this May.

Table games revenue for each of the casinos is as follows.

Casino May 2021 Table Games Revenue May 2020 Table Games Revenue Parx Casino $18,015,626 $0 Wind Creek Bethlehem $13,562,791 $0 Rivers Casino Philadelphia $8,567,197 $0 Live! Casino Philadelphia $7,446,549 n/a Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $6,219,839 $0 Harrah's Philadelphia $4,068,945 $0 Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,786,483 $0 Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,668,676 $0 Hollywood Casino at Penn National $3,352,637 $0 Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,205,378 $0 The Meadows Casino $2,642,481 $0 Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,287,746 $0 Live! Casino Pittsburgh $1,253,059 n/a Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $151,626 $0 Statewide Total $77,229,031 $0

Total tax revenue from table games play during May 2021 was $12,425,894*.

Internet Casino-Type Gaming (iGaming) Revenue

Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $101,251,771 during May 2021 compared to $55,838,787 in May 2020. This was the first time since the launch of iGaming in the Commonwealth that monthly revenue had exceeded $100 million.

A breakdown of revenue of casino games offered online in May 2021 is as follows:

Casino Operator Total Internet Games Revenue Internet Slots Revenue Internet Table Games Revenue Internet Poker Revenue Hollywood Casino at Penn National $41,340,290 $25,389,538 $15,671,987 $278,765 Rivers Casino Philadelphia $27,012,007 $23,081,043 $3,863,711 $67,254 Valley Forge Casino Resort $16,278,475 $7,514,429 $8,764,046 n/a Mount Airy Casino Resort $6,312,909 $2,485,444 $1,570,054 $2,257,411 Parx Casino $3,943,662 $3,532,425 $411,237 n/a Mohegan Sun Pocono $1,948,354 $1,605,086 $343,268 n/a Harrah’s Philadelphia $1,776,744 $1,379,120 $397,624 n/a Wind Creek Bethlehem $1,178,084 $1,076,164 $101,921 n/a Presque Isle Downs and Casino $812,821 $584,660 $228,161 n/a Live! Philadelphia $648,424 $601,033 $47,391 n/a Statewide Total $101,251,771 $67,248,942 $31,399,399 $2,603,430

Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during May 2021 was $41,735,651*.

Total iGaming revenue for each of the casino operators during May 2021 and May 2020, if applicable, is as follows:

Operator May 2021

iGaming Revenue May 2020

iGaming Revenue % Change Hollywood Casino at Penn National $41,340,290 $8,992,215 359.73% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $27,012,007 $17,584,381 53.61% Valley Forge Casino Resort $16,278,475 $8,029,445 102.73% Mount Airy Casino Resort $6,312,909 $10,889,047 -42.03% Parx Casino $3,943,662 $6,873,540 -42.63% Mohegan Sun Pocono $1,948,354 $2,401,843 -18.88% Harrah’s Philadelphia $1,776,744 $931,315 90.78% Wind Creek Bethlehem $1,178,084 n/a n/a Presque Isle Downs and Casino $812,821 $137,001 493.30% Live! Philadelphia $648,424 n/a n/a Statewide Total $101,251,771 $55,838,787 81.33%

Sports Wagering Revenue

Taxable revenue during May 2021 for sports wagering was $27,746,484, compared to $4,828,989 in May of last year. The Board is noting that sports wagering numbers were greatly affected in May 2020 due to the shutdown of major North American sports leagues.

May 2021 sports wagering total handle and revenue is as follows:

Casino Operator Total Handle3 Retail Revenue Online Revenue Total Revenue Valley Forge Casino Resort $163,461,947 $381,319 $14,184,444 $14,565,763 The Meadows Casino $101,351,223 $193,828 $3,851,154 $4,044,983 Hollywood Casino at Penn National $44,977,559 $174,487 $1,649,143 $1,823,630 Parx Casino $17,458,695 $796,829 $978,471 $1,775,300 Rivers Philadelphia $18,862,912 $1,036,825 $713,598 $1,750,423 Rivers Pittsburgh $24,525,389 $640,939 $872,598 $1,513,537 Mount Airy Casino Resort $14,747,293 $15,299 $690,877 $706,176 Live! Philadelphia $4,269,735 $529,581 $0 $529,581 Harrah's Philadelphia $6,250,181 $378,726 -$70,351 $308,375 Hollywood Morgantown $32,448,710 $0 $268,069 $268,069 South Philly Race & Sportsbook1 $2,203,667 $250,812 $0 $250,812 Presque Isle Downs and Casino $5,403,729 $442,188 -$203,450 $238,738 Mohegan Sun Pocono $6,556,344 $83,575 $94,087 $177,661 Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2 $1,096,962 $169,648 $0 $169,648 Live! Pittsburgh $684,558 $78,732 $0 $78,732 Wind Creek Bethlehem $3,166,123 $68,488 -$523,431 -$454,943 Statewide Total $447,465,027 $5,241,275 $22,505,210 $27,746,484

1Operated by Parx Casino

2 Operated by Mohegan Sun Pocono

3 A breakout of the handle between retail and online sportsbooks can be found on the website report.

Sports wagering revenue for each of the casinos for May 2021 and May 2020, if applicable, is as follows:

Operator May 2021 Sports Wagering Revenue May 2020 Sports Wagering Revenue3 % Change Valley Forge Casino Resort $14,565,763 $2,507,284 480.94% The Meadows Casino $4,044,983 $908,635 345.17% Hollywood Casino at Penn National $1,823,630 n/a n/a Parx Casino $1,775,300 $278,850 536.65% Rivers Philadelphia $1,750,423 $457,952 282.23% Rivers Pittsburgh $1,513,537 $272,898 454.62% Mount Airy Casino Resort $706,176 $351,876 100.69% Live! Philadelphia $529,581 n/a n/a Harrah's Philadelphia $308,375 $1,545 19864.58% Hollywood Morgantown $268,069 n/a n/a South Philly Race & Sportsbook1 $250,812 n/a n/a Presque Isle Downs and Casino $238,738 $6,036 3854.93% Mohegan Sun Pocono $177,661 $43,912 304.58% Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2 $169,648 n/a n/a Live! Pittsburgh $78,732 n/a n/a Wind Creek Bethlehem -$454,943 n/a n/a Statewide Total $27,746,484 $4,828,989 474.58%

1Operated by Parx Casino

2 Operated by Mohegan Sun Pocono

3 Online only; retail operations closed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during May 2021 was $9,988,734*.

Video Gaming Terminals

Total adjusted revenue for May 2021 for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $3,601,864. By the close of May 2021, four VGT Terminal Operators were operating the maximum permitted five machines at 46 truck stop establishments.

Truck Stop VGT adjusted revenue for each of the terminal operators during May 2021 is as follows:

VGTs Terminal Operator May VGTs Wagers May VGTs Payouts May VGTs Gross Revenue Marquee by Penn1 $28,605,646 $25,939,841 $2,665,805 Commonwealth Gaming2 $5,425,836 $4,989,775 $436,061 Jango Entertainment3 $3,219,147 $2,941,931 $277,216 Second State Gaming4 $2,370,645 $2,147,863 $222,782 Statewide Total $39,621,273 $36,019,409 $3,601,864

1 operated VGTs in 24 establishments during May

2 operated VGTs in 11 establishments during May

3 operates VGTs in 7 establishments during May

4 operates VGTs in 4 establishments during May

Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs in May 2021 was $1,872,969.

Fantasy Contests

Fantasy Contests revenue was $1,962,644 in May 2021, an increase of 516% over May 2020, when revenue was $318,840. The Board is again noting that fantasy contest numbers were greatly affected in May 2020 due to the shutdown of major North American sports leagues.

Fantasy Contests Operators which reported revenue in May of 2021 or in May of 2020 are displayed in the following table:

Fantasy Contests Operator May 2021 Fantasy Revenue May 2020 Fantasy Revenue FanDuel $989,690 $86,176 DraftKings $957,303 $231,199 Yahoo Fantasy Sports $13,692 $0 Sportshub Technologies $1,959 $1,465 Statewide Total $1,962,644 $318,840

Tax revenue collected from the play of Fantasy Contests in May 2021 was $294,397*.

*All tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue