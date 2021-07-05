2021-07-04 Gaming Control Board

Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the combined total revenue in May 2021, generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests at $413,182,161.

In releasing and historically comparing the May figures, the Board again noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions, all casinos were closed during the entirety of May 2020, so no revenue was generated by slot machines, table games, or retail sportsbooks.

Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) were also not in operation in May 2020, so the Board used May 2019 figures for comparison. Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 42.08% above that of May 2019 when the total revenue was $290,803,957.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/

The following chart compiles all revenue generated in May 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last May. 

Source

May 2021

Total Revenue

May 2020

Total Revenue

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$62,972,784

$8,992,215

Parx Casino

$61,787,881

$7,152,390

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$48,080,099

$18,042,333

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$42,106,295

$10,536,730

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$37,131,158

$0

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

$29,485,027

$272,898

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$24,370,700

$11,240,923

The Meadows Casino

$20,603,875

$908,635

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$20,574,170

$2,445,755

Live! Casino Philadelphia

$20,163,119

n/a

Harrah's Philadelphia

$18,726,510

$932,860

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$10,798,006

$143,037

Live! Casino Pittsburgh

$8,548,070

n/a

Video Gaming Terminals

$3,601,864

$0

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

$2,001,891

$0

Fantasy Contests

$1,962,644

$318,840

Hollywood Casino Morgantown

$268,069

n/a

Statewide Total

$413,182,161

$60,986,617

 Additionally, total tax revenue before any adjustments was $169,310,066.

Revenue by Game Type

The Board is also providing a synopsis of revenue year-over-year by types of games:  

Type of Gaming Revenue

May 2021

May 2020

% Change

Retail Slots Revenue

$201,390,367

$0

n/a

Retail Tables Revenue

$77,229,031

$0

n/a

iGaming Slot Revenue

$67,248,942

$38,822,857

73.22%

iGaming Tables Revenue

$31,399,399

$12,419,513

152.82%

Sports Wagering Revenue

$27,746,484

$4,828,989

474.58%

Video Gaming Terminals Revenue

$3,601,864

$0

n/a

iGaming Poker Revenue

$2,603,430

$4,596,418

-43.36%

Fantasy Contests Revenue

$1,962,644

$318,840

515.56%

Total Gaming Revenue

$413,182,161

$60,986,617

577.50%

Slot Machine Revenue

May’s gross revenue from slot machines was $201,390,367. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 casinos where closed for all of May.

When comparing slot revenue from May 2019 (pre-covid19 revenue) to May 2021 there was a 3.91% decrease with $209,579,851 in May 2019 compared $201,390,367 in May 2021.

The number of slot machines in operation in May 2021 was 22,496.

Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows.  

Casino

May 2021 Slots Revenue

May 2020 Slots Revenue

Parx Casino

$37,802,481

$0

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$22,845,226

$0

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

$21,751,652

$0

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$16,456,226

$0

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$15,073,129

$0

The Meadows Casino

$13,916,412

$0

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$13,565,132

$0

Harrah's Philadelphia

$12,572,446

$0

Live! Casino Philadelphia

$11,538,565

n/a

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$10,750,472

$0

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$8,458,701

$0

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$7,593,380

$0

Live! Casino Pittsburgh

$7,216,280

n/a

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

$1,850,265

$0

Statewide Total

$201,390,367

$0

 Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in May 2021 was $102,992,421*.

 Table Games Revenue

Table games revenue for May 2021 was $77,229,031. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 casinos where closed for all of May.

When comparing May 2019 when table games generated revenue of $76,559,198, there was a 0.87% increase in revenue this May.

Table games revenue for each of the casinos is as follows. 

Casino

May 2021 Table Games Revenue

May 2020 Table Games Revenue

Parx Casino

$18,015,626

$0

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$13,562,791

$0

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$8,567,197

$0

Live! Casino Philadelphia

$7,446,549

n/a

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

$6,219,839

$0

Harrah's Philadelphia

$4,068,945

$0

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$3,786,483

$0

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$3,668,676

$0

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$3,352,637

$0

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$3,205,378

$0

The Meadows Casino

$2,642,481

$0

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$1,287,746

$0

Live! Casino Pittsburgh

$1,253,059

n/a

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

$151,626

$0

Statewide Total

$77,229,031

$0

 Total tax revenue from table games play during May 2021 was $12,425,894*.

 Internet Casino-Type Gaming (iGaming) Revenue

Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $101,251,771 during May 2021 compared to $55,838,787 in May 2020. This was the first time since the launch of iGaming in the Commonwealth that monthly revenue had exceeded $100 million.

 A breakdown of revenue of casino games offered online in May 2021 is as follows: 

Casino Operator

Total Internet Games

Revenue

Internet

Slots

Revenue

Internet

Table Games

Revenue

Internet

Poker Revenue

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$41,340,290

$25,389,538

$15,671,987

$278,765

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$27,012,007

$23,081,043

$3,863,711

$67,254

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$16,278,475

$7,514,429

$8,764,046

n/a

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$6,312,909

$2,485,444

$1,570,054

$2,257,411

Parx Casino

$3,943,662

$3,532,425

$411,237

n/a

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$1,948,354

$1,605,086

$343,268

n/a

Harrah’s Philadelphia

$1,776,744

$1,379,120

$397,624

n/a

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$1,178,084

$1,076,164

$101,921

n/a

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$812,821

$584,660

$228,161

n/a

Live! Philadelphia

$648,424

$601,033

$47,391

n/a

Statewide Total

$101,251,771

$67,248,942

$31,399,399

$2,603,430

 Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during May 2021 was $41,735,651*.

Total iGaming revenue for each of the casino operators during May 2021 and May 2020, if applicable, is as follows: 

Operator

May 2021
iGaming Revenue

May 2020
iGaming Revenue

% Change

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$41,340,290

$8,992,215

359.73%

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$27,012,007

$17,584,381

53.61%

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$16,278,475

$8,029,445

102.73%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$6,312,909

$10,889,047

-42.03%

Parx Casino

$3,943,662

$6,873,540

-42.63%

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$1,948,354

$2,401,843

-18.88%

Harrah’s Philadelphia

$1,776,744

$931,315

90.78%

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$1,178,084

n/a

n/a

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$812,821

$137,001

493.30%

Live! Philadelphia

$648,424

n/a

n/a

Statewide Total

$101,251,771

$55,838,787

81.33%

Sports Wagering Revenue 

Taxable revenue during May 2021 for sports wagering was $27,746,484, compared to $4,828,989 in May of last year. The Board is noting that sports wagering numbers were greatly affected in May 2020 due to the shutdown of major North American sports leagues.

May 2021 sports wagering total handle and revenue is as follows: 

Casino Operator

Total

Handle3

Retail

Revenue

Online Revenue

Total Revenue

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$163,461,947

$381,319

$14,184,444

$14,565,763

The Meadows Casino

$101,351,223

$193,828

$3,851,154

$4,044,983

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$44,977,559

$174,487

$1,649,143

$1,823,630

Parx Casino

$17,458,695

$796,829

$978,471

$1,775,300

Rivers Philadelphia

$18,862,912

$1,036,825

$713,598

$1,750,423

Rivers Pittsburgh

$24,525,389

$640,939

$872,598

$1,513,537

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$14,747,293

$15,299

$690,877

$706,176

Live! Philadelphia

$4,269,735

$529,581

$0

$529,581

Harrah's Philadelphia

$6,250,181

$378,726

-$70,351

$308,375

Hollywood Morgantown

$32,448,710

$0

$268,069

$268,069

South Philly Race & Sportsbook1

$2,203,667

$250,812

$0

$250,812

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$5,403,729

$442,188

-$203,450

$238,738

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$6,556,344

$83,575

$94,087

$177,661

Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2

$1,096,962

$169,648

$0

$169,648

Live! Pittsburgh

$684,558

$78,732

$0

$78,732

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$3,166,123

$68,488

-$523,431

-$454,943

Statewide Total

$447,465,027

$5,241,275

$22,505,210

$27,746,484

1Operated by Parx Casino

Operated by Mohegan Sun Pocono

A breakout of the handle between retail and online sportsbooks can be found on the website report.

 Sports wagering revenue for each of the casinos for May 2021 and May 2020, if applicable, is as follows: 

Operator

May 2021 Sports Wagering Revenue

May 2020 Sports Wagering Revenue3

% Change

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$14,565,763

$2,507,284

480.94%

The Meadows Casino

$4,044,983

$908,635

345.17%

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$1,823,630

n/a

n/a

Parx Casino

$1,775,300

$278,850

536.65%

Rivers Philadelphia

$1,750,423

$457,952

282.23%

Rivers Pittsburgh

$1,513,537

$272,898

454.62%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$706,176

$351,876

100.69%

Live! Philadelphia

$529,581

n/a

n/a

Harrah's Philadelphia

$308,375

$1,545

19864.58%

Hollywood Morgantown

$268,069

n/a

n/a

South Philly Race & Sportsbook1

$250,812

n/a

n/a

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$238,738

$6,036

3854.93%

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$177,661

$43,912

304.58%

Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2

$169,648

n/a

n/a

Live! Pittsburgh

$78,732

n/a

n/a

Wind Creek Bethlehem

-$454,943

n/a

n/a

Statewide Total

$27,746,484

$4,828,989

474.58%

1Operated by Parx Casino

Operated by Mohegan Sun Pocono

Online only; retail operations closed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during May 2021 was $9,988,734*.

 Video Gaming Terminals

Total adjusted revenue for May 2021 for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $3,601,864. By the close of May 2021, four VGT Terminal Operators were operating the maximum permitted five machines at 46 truck stop establishments.

Truck Stop VGT adjusted revenue for each of the terminal operators during May 2021 is as follows: 

VGTs Terminal Operator

May VGTs Wagers

May VGTs

Payouts

May VGTs

Gross Revenue

Marquee by Penn1

$28,605,646

$25,939,841

$2,665,805

Commonwealth Gaming2

$5,425,836

$4,989,775

$436,061

Jango Entertainment3

$3,219,147

$2,941,931

$277,216

Second State Gaming4

$2,370,645

$2,147,863

$222,782

 Statewide Total

$39,621,273

$36,019,409

$3,601,864

 1 operated VGTs in 24 establishments during May

2 operated VGTs in 11 establishments during May

3 operates VGTs in 7 establishments during May

4 operates VGTs in 4 establishments during May

Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs in May 2021 was $1,872,969.

Fantasy Contests

Fantasy Contests revenue was $1,962,644 in May 2021, an increase of 516% over May 2020, when revenue was $318,840. The Board is again noting that fantasy contest numbers were greatly affected in May 2020 due to the shutdown of major North American sports leagues.

Fantasy Contests Operators which reported revenue in May of 2021 or in May of 2020 are displayed in the following table: 

Fantasy Contests

Operator

May 2021

Fantasy Revenue

May 2020 Fantasy Revenue

FanDuel

$989,690

$86,176

DraftKings

$957,303

$231,199

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

$13,692

$0

Sportshub Technologies

$1,959

$1,465

Statewide Total

$1,962,644

$318,840

 Tax revenue collected from the play of Fantasy Contests in May 2021 was $294,397*.

 *All tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue


