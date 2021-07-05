Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the combined total revenue in May 2021, generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests at $413,182,161.
In releasing and historically comparing the May figures, the Board again noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions, all casinos were closed during the entirety of May 2020, so no revenue was generated by slot machines, table games, or retail sportsbooks.
Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) were also not in operation in May 2020, so the Board used May 2019 figures for comparison. Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 42.08% above that of May 2019 when the total revenue was $290,803,957.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in May 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last May.
Source
May 2021
Total Revenue
May 2020
Total Revenue
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$62,972,784
$8,992,215
Parx Casino
$61,787,881
$7,152,390
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$48,080,099
$18,042,333
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$42,106,295
$10,536,730
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$37,131,158
$0
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
$29,485,027
$272,898
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$24,370,700
$11,240,923
The Meadows Casino
$20,603,875
$908,635
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$20,574,170
$2,445,755
Live! Casino Philadelphia
$20,163,119
n/a
Harrah's Philadelphia
$18,726,510
$932,860
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$10,798,006
$143,037
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
$8,548,070
n/a
Video Gaming Terminals
$3,601,864
$0
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
$2,001,891
$0
Fantasy Contests
$1,962,644
$318,840
Hollywood Casino Morgantown
$268,069
n/a
Statewide Total
$413,182,161
$60,986,617
Additionally, total tax revenue before any adjustments was $169,310,066.
Revenue by Game Type
The Board is also providing a synopsis of revenue year-over-year by types of games:
Type of Gaming Revenue
May 2021
May 2020
% Change
Retail Slots Revenue
$201,390,367
$0
n/a
Retail Tables Revenue
$77,229,031
$0
n/a
iGaming Slot Revenue
$67,248,942
$38,822,857
73.22%
iGaming Tables Revenue
$31,399,399
$12,419,513
152.82%
Sports Wagering Revenue
$27,746,484
$4,828,989
474.58%
Video Gaming Terminals Revenue
$3,601,864
$0
n/a
iGaming Poker Revenue
$2,603,430
$4,596,418
-43.36%
Fantasy Contests Revenue
$1,962,644
$318,840
515.56%
Total Gaming Revenue
$413,182,161
$60,986,617
577.50%
Slot Machine Revenue
May’s gross revenue from slot machines was $201,390,367. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 casinos where closed for all of May.
When comparing slot revenue from May 2019 (pre-covid19 revenue) to May 2021 there was a 3.91% decrease with $209,579,851 in May 2019 compared $201,390,367 in May 2021.
The number of slot machines in operation in May 2021 was 22,496.
Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows.
Casino
May 2021 Slots Revenue
May 2020 Slots Revenue
Parx Casino
$37,802,481
$0
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$22,845,226
$0
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
$21,751,652
$0
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$16,456,226
$0
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$15,073,129
$0
The Meadows Casino
$13,916,412
$0
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$13,565,132
$0
Harrah's Philadelphia
$12,572,446
$0
Live! Casino Philadelphia
$11,538,565
n/a
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$10,750,472
$0
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$8,458,701
$0
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$7,593,380
$0
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
$7,216,280
n/a
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
$1,850,265
$0
Statewide Total
$201,390,367
$0
Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in May 2021 was $102,992,421*.
Table Games Revenue
Table games revenue for May 2021 was $77,229,031. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 casinos where closed for all of May.
When comparing May 2019 when table games generated revenue of $76,559,198, there was a 0.87% increase in revenue this May.
Table games revenue for each of the casinos is as follows.
Casino
May 2021 Table Games Revenue
May 2020 Table Games Revenue
Parx Casino
$18,015,626
$0
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$13,562,791
$0
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$8,567,197
$0
Live! Casino Philadelphia
$7,446,549
n/a
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
$6,219,839
$0
Harrah's Philadelphia
$4,068,945
$0
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$3,786,483
$0
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$3,668,676
$0
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$3,352,637
$0
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$3,205,378
$0
The Meadows Casino
$2,642,481
$0
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$1,287,746
$0
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
$1,253,059
n/a
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
$151,626
$0
Statewide Total
$77,229,031
$0
Total tax revenue from table games play during May 2021 was $12,425,894*.
Internet Casino-Type Gaming (iGaming) Revenue
Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $101,251,771 during May 2021 compared to $55,838,787 in May 2020. This was the first time since the launch of iGaming in the Commonwealth that monthly revenue had exceeded $100 million.
A breakdown of revenue of casino games offered online in May 2021 is as follows:
Casino Operator
Total Internet Games
Revenue
Internet
Slots
Revenue
Internet
Table Games
Revenue
Internet
Poker Revenue
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$41,340,290
$25,389,538
$15,671,987
$278,765
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$27,012,007
$23,081,043
$3,863,711
$67,254
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$16,278,475
$7,514,429
$8,764,046
n/a
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$6,312,909
$2,485,444
$1,570,054
$2,257,411
Parx Casino
$3,943,662
$3,532,425
$411,237
n/a
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$1,948,354
$1,605,086
$343,268
n/a
Harrah’s Philadelphia
$1,776,744
$1,379,120
$397,624
n/a
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$1,178,084
$1,076,164
$101,921
n/a
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$812,821
$584,660
$228,161
n/a
Live! Philadelphia
$648,424
$601,033
$47,391
n/a
Statewide Total
$101,251,771
$67,248,942
$31,399,399
$2,603,430
Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during May 2021 was $41,735,651*.
Total iGaming revenue for each of the casino operators during May 2021 and May 2020, if applicable, is as follows:
Operator
May 2021
May 2020
% Change
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$41,340,290
$8,992,215
359.73%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$27,012,007
$17,584,381
53.61%
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$16,278,475
$8,029,445
102.73%
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$6,312,909
$10,889,047
-42.03%
Parx Casino
$3,943,662
$6,873,540
-42.63%
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$1,948,354
$2,401,843
-18.88%
Harrah’s Philadelphia
$1,776,744
$931,315
90.78%
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$1,178,084
n/a
n/a
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$812,821
$137,001
493.30%
Live! Philadelphia
$648,424
n/a
n/a
Statewide Total
$101,251,771
$55,838,787
81.33%
Sports Wagering Revenue
Taxable revenue during May 2021 for sports wagering was $27,746,484, compared to $4,828,989 in May of last year. The Board is noting that sports wagering numbers were greatly affected in May 2020 due to the shutdown of major North American sports leagues.
May 2021 sports wagering total handle and revenue is as follows:
Casino Operator
Total
Handle3
Retail
Revenue
Online Revenue
Total Revenue
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$163,461,947
$381,319
$14,184,444
$14,565,763
The Meadows Casino
$101,351,223
$193,828
$3,851,154
$4,044,983
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$44,977,559
$174,487
$1,649,143
$1,823,630
Parx Casino
$17,458,695
$796,829
$978,471
$1,775,300
Rivers Philadelphia
$18,862,912
$1,036,825
$713,598
$1,750,423
Rivers Pittsburgh
$24,525,389
$640,939
$872,598
$1,513,537
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$14,747,293
$15,299
$690,877
$706,176
Live! Philadelphia
$4,269,735
$529,581
$0
$529,581
Harrah's Philadelphia
$6,250,181
$378,726
-$70,351
$308,375
Hollywood Morgantown
$32,448,710
$0
$268,069
$268,069
South Philly Race & Sportsbook1
$2,203,667
$250,812
$0
$250,812
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$5,403,729
$442,188
-$203,450
$238,738
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$6,556,344
$83,575
$94,087
$177,661
Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2
$1,096,962
$169,648
$0
$169,648
Live! Pittsburgh
$684,558
$78,732
$0
$78,732
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$3,166,123
$68,488
-$523,431
-$454,943
Statewide Total
$447,465,027
$5,241,275
$22,505,210
$27,746,484
1Operated by Parx Casino
2 Operated by Mohegan Sun Pocono
3 A breakout of the handle between retail and online sportsbooks can be found on the website report.
Sports wagering revenue for each of the casinos for May 2021 and May 2020, if applicable, is as follows:
Operator
May 2021 Sports Wagering Revenue
May 2020 Sports Wagering Revenue3
% Change
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$14,565,763
$2,507,284
480.94%
The Meadows Casino
$4,044,983
$908,635
345.17%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$1,823,630
n/a
n/a
Parx Casino
$1,775,300
$278,850
536.65%
Rivers Philadelphia
$1,750,423
$457,952
282.23%
Rivers Pittsburgh
$1,513,537
$272,898
454.62%
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$706,176
$351,876
100.69%
Live! Philadelphia
$529,581
n/a
n/a
Harrah's Philadelphia
$308,375
$1,545
19864.58%
Hollywood Morgantown
$268,069
n/a
n/a
South Philly Race & Sportsbook1
$250,812
n/a
n/a
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$238,738
$6,036
3854.93%
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$177,661
$43,912
304.58%
Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley2
$169,648
n/a
n/a
Live! Pittsburgh
$78,732
n/a
n/a
Wind Creek Bethlehem
-$454,943
n/a
n/a
Statewide Total
$27,746,484
$4,828,989
474.58%
1Operated by Parx Casino
2 Operated by Mohegan Sun Pocono
3 Online only; retail operations closed due to Covid-19 restrictions
Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during May 2021 was $9,988,734*.
Video Gaming Terminals
Total adjusted revenue for May 2021 for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $3,601,864. By the close of May 2021, four VGT Terminal Operators were operating the maximum permitted five machines at 46 truck stop establishments.
Truck Stop VGT adjusted revenue for each of the terminal operators during May 2021 is as follows:
VGTs Terminal Operator
May VGTs Wagers
May VGTs
Payouts
May VGTs
Gross Revenue
Marquee by Penn1
$28,605,646
$25,939,841
$2,665,805
Commonwealth Gaming2
$5,425,836
$4,989,775
$436,061
Jango Entertainment3
$3,219,147
$2,941,931
$277,216
Second State Gaming4
$2,370,645
$2,147,863
$222,782
Statewide Total
$39,621,273
$36,019,409
$3,601,864
1 operated VGTs in 24 establishments during May
2 operated VGTs in 11 establishments during May
3 operates VGTs in 7 establishments during May
4 operates VGTs in 4 establishments during May
Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs in May 2021 was $1,872,969.
Fantasy Contests
Fantasy Contests revenue was $1,962,644 in May 2021, an increase of 516% over May 2020, when revenue was $318,840. The Board is again noting that fantasy contest numbers were greatly affected in May 2020 due to the shutdown of major North American sports leagues.
Fantasy Contests Operators which reported revenue in May of 2021 or in May of 2020 are displayed in the following table:
Fantasy Contests
Operator
May 2021
Fantasy Revenue
May 2020 Fantasy Revenue
FanDuel
$989,690
$86,176
DraftKings
$957,303
$231,199
Yahoo Fantasy Sports
$13,692
$0
Sportshub Technologies
$1,959
$1,465
Statewide Total
$1,962,644
$318,840
Tax revenue collected from the play of Fantasy Contests in May 2021 was $294,397*.
*All tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue