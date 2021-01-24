Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Although actress Trisha Rae Stahl left the Williamsport area 23 years ago, she has never forgotten about her hometown.

Stahl, who has had roles on the television shows Glee and Criminal Minds, is now giving back to the youth in the community by offering Zoom workshops to ages 5 to 20 in Lycoming County and surrounding areas in north central Pennsylvania.

The workshops, presented through Stahl’s company TRS Entertainment, is scheduled for Feb. 15 and will feature several actors and entertainment insiders as panelists. Participating youth will gain advice from the panelists and may also opt for a mini lesson on auditions.

Stahl feels the time is right for aspiring actors and directors in small towns to break into Hollywood. “Since I have been doing acting professionally, I receive a lot of letters from people in small towns asking how they can follow their dreams,” Stahl said in a telephone interview.

“Things have changed in the industry, even prior to Covid, with how auditions are being done. Most auditions are now done by Zoom,” Stahl explained.

Those who audition for movie and television shows are now expected to do them via self-tape in their own studio, Stahl said. Setting up a home audition space, “is not that expensive,” according to Stahl.

Prior to the industry leaning toward self-tapes and Zoom auditions, potential actors had to audition on location in Los Angeles. This made achieving the dream of an acting career more difficult for those who did not already have big city or Hollywood connections.

Stahl was once one of those small town kids with big dreams. Stahl, who graduated from Loyalsock Township High School in 1991, said her choir teacher Tom Shellenberger and English teacher Wayne Moffett encouraged her to go into acting. “They thought that was something I had a future in,” said Stahl, who had acted in school musicals throughout high school.

After graduation, Stahl went to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study theater. There, she not only learned acting but also the business side of the entertainment industry. “Knowing the business end of things is really a component of being successful,” Stahl said.

Always one to heed to the call of adventure, Stahl spontaneously packed up and left for Los Angeles with friends after earning her degree. “So, I came to Los Angeles and said I’d give it 10 years, but thought I’d be back in Williamsport,” Stahl said.

But she never came back to Williamsport. Or at least, not for long. “I tried to come back a few times, but something always brought me back out here.”

Stahl did background work her first few years in Los Angeles to get a feel for the movie and television industry. “I had mostly stage training up until then,” Stahl said.

Stahl continued to pick up small roles in indie films, but got diverted when she pursued another passion – teaching. She went back to school and earned a master’s degree in special education. Stahl began teaching individuals with autism and varying abilities. She often included arts education in her teaching.

“I was out of the business for 10 years,” Stahl said of Hollywood. “During this time, I adopted a boy with autism. I like to think that I really ended up in Los Angeles to adopt my son.”

By 2008, Stahl met a woman who helped her get an agent and she landed a role in the horror film “Trailer Park of Terror.” “I consider 2008 to be the year I started working more professionally,” Stahl said.

For the next seven years, Stahl continued to teach and act, most notably snagging the recurring guest star role of Millie Rose on the musical comedy-drama “Glee” in 2012. “I taught all the way through ‘Glee’ and that was a weird balance,” Stahl said.

Stahl also played the guest role of Gabby in the television show “Criminal Minds” in 2014. In 2016 she played the role of Jolene Hayes in Tyler Perry’s “Too Close for Comfort” series.

Stahl began flying back and forth to Atlanta for the Tyler Perry series, and eventually retired from teaching. She estimates she retired from teaching around 2015 or 2016. Stahl started her own company, TRS Entertainment, shortly afterward. “It focuses on entertainment and also education,” Stahl said. She’s also coaching two actors as part of her company’s services.

The workshops are a newer offering from her company, and one she says fulfills both of the loves of her life. “It satisfies the teacher in me and the actress,” Stahl said.

Stahl feels there are many more people who could use their skills to get into the entertainment industry, and it doesn’t necessarily have to involve acting or singing. “There’s other skills needed on set too,” Stahl said. “We need people who can do tech work, woodworking skills to build sets. There’s makeup artists, nail technicians, electricians. A lot of blue collar vocations can transfer to the industry.”

Stahl plans to bring the workshops to other small towns in the country, and eventually will do a workshop for those in the greater New York City area who are looking to get on the Broadway stage. But she wanted to start with her home area, with the hope that she may inspire youth here to follow their dreams just as she did. “It’s definitely an eye opener for them to know that someone from Loyalsock or Williamsport made it,” Stahl said.

Thinking back to the day she decided to make the trip to Los Angeles with friends, Stahl said it’s that sense of adventure and willingness to take a risk that helped launch her career. “I think encouragement, positive thinking, a sense of adventure and persistence is what got me here,” Stahl said.

The Feb. 15 workshop is part of The Young Entertainer’s Vocational Series -- Starting Your Career in the Film and Television Industry from Your Hometown.

There are three options participants can purchase, including Option A for a one-hour panel featuring advice from five professionals, including Stahl. Option B is a one-hour Zoom workshop that includes a 30-minute question and answer session with all five panelists. Space will be limited to 30 participants from the same geographic location. Option C features both the Zoom workshop, question and answer session, as well as a mini lesson on acting for auditions. Participants must prepare a one to two minute audition and will receive professional feedback.

Registration is required by Jan. 30 and can be made by emailing TRSENTERTAINMENT@aol.com and putting “Workshop” in the subject line. Loyalsock Township School District students will receive a 25% discount. Williamsport Area School District students will receive a 10% discount. For questions, email TRS Entertainment or contact by phone at (818) 456-9199.