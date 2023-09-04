Taylor Swift is coming back to Pennsylvania. On the big screen, that is.

The Berks County native announced Thursday that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film will be hitting movie theaters on Oct. 13, with AMC Theaters promising at least four showtimes per day from Thursday to Sunday when it opens.

Given that ticket demand last fall for the Eras tour was so overwhelming that state attorneys general like Pennsylvania’s current Governor Josh Shapiro were fielding complaints about Ticketmaster, AMC said in a press release that it had “bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.”

The theater chain then added the disclaimer that “no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.” In other words, good luck.

Tickets for the film are on sale now, with prices starting from $19.89 (we see what you did there) for adults and $13.13 (there, too) for children—a whole lot less than what Swift’s shows in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were going for.

Click here to find a theater near you and to purchase tickets.

