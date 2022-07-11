Mill Hall, Pa. — Chuck Hebing of Ontario, NY made history on Friday night by winning the United Racing Club’s (URC) 360 Sprint Car main event on Friday night.

The URC Sprint Cars are celebrating their 75th anniversary, but this was the first time visiting Clinton County Speedway.The last 360 Sprint car race was ironically won by Hebing back in 2018 with the Patriot Sprint Tour. Other winners of the night included Logan Hammaker in the 270 Micro Sprints, Johnny Bouse in the Pro Stocks, and Larry Beachel in the 4-Cylinders.

Chuck Hebing and Josh Weller of Mertztown started on the front row of the 25-lap main event. Weller quickly took the lead as Andy Best and Ryan Smith battled for second and Hebing fell back to fourth. Smith took the runner up position on lap number four, followed by Weller, Hebing, Best, and Jason Shultz in the top five.

Weller and Smith combatted for the lead with Smith making the pass on lap number seven. Smith, who is the defending Pa. Sprint Car Shootout 410 winner, led Weller, Hebing, Best, and Johnny Smith of Scranton.

By lap 14 the leaders began to encounter lapped traffic. Some mid race cautions bunched the field up on Smith’s back bumper, but he was able to hold off the challenges of Weller and Hebing. On lap 16, Hebing moved into the runner up spot. Two laps later, he passed Smith for the lead, as ninth place starter Jason Schultz moved into third.

The top three were all in contention for the win in an epic battle for the historic victory at Clinton County. Hebing held off the challenges to put his name in the record books. Smith finished second, Schultz was third, Josh Weller was fourth and Johnny Smith completed the top five. Sixth through tenth were Tylor Cochran, Mike Thompson, Timmy Bittner, Andy Best, and Dallas Schott.

Heat races were won by Ryan Smith, Weller and Best.

Pro Stock

Hughesville’s Johnny Bouse started on the pole position for the Pro Stock main event. Bouse and Selinsgrove’s Cory Long ran first and second, as point leader Brandon Moser ran in third. Mechanical issues developed for Moser as he took his car to the pit area on lap number six. Bouse continued to lead Long, as Noah Kissinger moved into third.

Bouse led every lap to record his first win of the season, his seventh career win at the 1/3 mile. Long finished second but failed post-race inspection. Noah Kissinger was credited with second, followed by Gary Mellott, Kris Orwig, and Todd Geyer.

Heat races were won by Bouse and Moser.

270 Micro Sprint

Logan Hammaker led the first circuit of the 270 Micro Sprint feature. By lap number five, Hammaker led Tom Quiggle, Cory Stabley, Tyler Clowes, and Timmy Bittner. Back-to-back cautions on laps nine and ten slowed the field and allowed the top runners and shot at passing Hammaker. Hammaker executed perfect restarts to race to the checkers for his first career victory.

Quiggle finished second, Stabley was third. Brayden Spencer advanced from the eighth position to finish fourth and Timmy Bittner completed the top five. Sixth through tenth were Cody Seigel, Clowes, Brayden Kuhn, Hunter Zimmerman, and Jillian Mower.

4-Cylinder

Larry Beachel and Hunter Flook led the field of 4 Cylinders for the start of the race. Beachel took the lead with Flook and Zak Kline in the top three. On lap number two, Flook took his car to the pit area.

On lap number five Beachel led Kline, Anthony Potter, Blake Snyder, and Chloe Smith. Potter took the second spot on lap number six. Beachel led every lap of the event to secure this first career victory. Potter was second, Snyder was third, Smith was fourth, and Coty Maines finished fifth. Sixth through tenth were Kyler Stahl, Joey Snook, Andrew Ricketts, Michael Barrett, and Donald Wynn.

The Clinton County Speedway will feature a five division show this coming Friday, July 15th featuring the RaceSaver Sprints Cars, Central PA Legends, 270 Micros, 600 Micros and the 4-Cylinders.

Gates will open at 5 p.m, Hot Laps are at 7 p.m. and Racing begins at 7:30. General Admission is just $12.

For the latest speedway information, visit www. clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow us on our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

URC SPRINTS: 1. Chuck Hebing 2. Ryan Smith 3. Jason Schultz 4. Josh Weller 5. Johnny Smith 6. Tylor Cochran 7. Mike Thompson 8. Timmy Bittner 9. Andy Best 10. Dallas Schott 11. Mike Carber 12. Josh Beamer 13. Reese Nowotarski 14. Chad Trout 15. Dale Schweikart 16. Wyatt Walizer 17. Levi Brungard 18. Brandon McGough 19. Wyatt Hinkle 20. Adam Carberry 21. Jake Karklin 22. Jacob Balliet 23. Ryan Stillwaggon DNS Dakota Schweikart

PRO STOCKS: 1. Johnny Bouse 2. Noah Kissinger 3. Gary Mellott 4. Kris Orwig 5. Todd Geyer 6. Brandon Moser 7. Robert Tressler 8. Rich Fye 9. Mike Wright DQ Cory Long

270 MICROS: 1. Logan Hammaker 2. Tom Quiggle 3. Cory Stabley 4. Brayden Spencer 5. Timmy Bittner 6. Cody Siegel 7. Tyler Clowes 8. Brayden Kuhn 9. Hunter Zimmerman 10. Jillian Mower 11. Skeetz Hockenbrock 12. Mac Wert 13. Scott Zimmerman 14. Evan Dickey 15. Larry Dickey 16. Steven Fernberg 17. Luke Hess 18. Ian Heaps

4-CYLINDERS: 1. Larry Beacher 2. Anthony Potter 3. Blake Snyder 4. Chloe Smith 5. Coty Maines 6. Kyler Stahl 7. Joey Snook 8. Andrew Ricketts 9. Michael Barrett 10. Donald Wynn 11. Tim Muthler 12. Troy Bennett 13. Zak Kline 14. Hunter Flook 15. Matt Weaver 16. Chelsea Harris 17. Kyle Workman 18. Toby Maines 19. Jake Winchester DNS Nick Snook

