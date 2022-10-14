Lewisburg, Pa. — Don’t think you are the only one being haunted by past souls— one local campus is full of haunting stories.

From hurled objects to discarded clothing by invisible guests, haunting rumors abound throughout Bucknell University's campus.

One of Bucknell’s own, Associate Dean of Arts & Science Rich Robbins, has plenty of experience with the supernatural world, and he'll share them for free during a public Halloween presentation entitled “Ghosts & Hauntings: Decide for Yourself.”

Robbins, a Ph.D. in social psychology, is certified as a parapsychologist. His experiences with the paranormal include ghost hunts, contributing to books about hauntings, and examining the underlying details in interviews about ghosts and hauntings.

His presentation explores ghosts and their suspected activity on Bucknell’s campus, including stories from the infamous Hunt Hall, nicknamed “Haunt Hall” after endless perplexing claims of unexplainable behaviors were reported by students and faculty over several decades.

Hunt Hall, named after former President Emory W. Hunt, was built in 1928 and houses around 150 students. In the early 2000s, Hunt Hall underwent renovations. Claims have been made that renovations to an older building awaken the paranormal life and often times lead to a higher frequency of paranormal activity.

Rumors have it that a former Bucknell student haunts the third and fourth floors of Hunt Hall. Stories claim that “Angela” was involved in a car accident upon returning to campus after attending the funeral for her mother and brother.

Unexplained behaviors have ranged from objects being thrown across dorm rooms to music being blared from unused electronic devices. Other behaviors include old phones that randomly ring, custodians’ tools being misplaced and found in random places, and lights flickering off and on. A couple reports include dorm windows being painted white in the middle of the night.

One tale claims that if one were to hang a dress up on the back of a dorm room door, Angela would try the dress on in the middle of the night and leave it laying on the floor to be discovered in the morning by its owner.

Several other claims have led to the idea that Roberts Hall is haunted by Bucknell alumni simply returning to campus in their afterlife.

Ghosts & hauntings: Decide for yourself

Robbins will consider theories explaining what ghosts and other phenomena are, while also examining the evidence for and against the existence of ghosts. Throughout his presentation, he leans on supporting evidence such as ghost photos and electronic voice phenomena.

“My role is to provide the information and educate the audience, who can then make up their own minds about ghosts and hauntings,” said Robbins. “My empirical research training and experience in social science methodology, my knowledge of human psychophysiology and psychology, along with my parapsychology training, allow me to bring an academic take on what is known as the ‘paranormal.’"

Come and join Robbins on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in MacDonald Commons located at the corner of South Campus Drive and Strohecker Farm Lane near the South Campus Apartments for an inside explanation of the paranormal life.

