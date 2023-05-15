Mill Hall, Pa. – Jacob Gomola of Seneca, Pa. claimed the RaceSaver Sprint Car feature event on Friday night at the Clinton County Speedway taking the lead as the field was getting the white flag.

Jeffrey Weaver claimed another victory in the 270 Micro Sprints, Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, Johnny Smith won the 600 Micros, and Blake Snyder won the 4-Cylinders.

RaceSaver Sprint Car feature event

Kruz Kepner and defending track champion, Ryan Kissinger led the full field of RaceSaver Sprint cars to the green flag. Kepner quickly took the lead with Kissinger glued to his back bumper. Jacob Gomola, who started fourth, ran in the third position followed by Owen Dimm and AJ Barton. On lap number eight, Kepner caught the back of the field and put a lapped car between himself and second place Kissinger.

As Kepner weaved his way through lapped traffic, Kissing and Gomola were in a heated battle for the second position. On lap number 12, Gomola passed Kissinger for second. Gomola started to work the top side of the speedway, trying to find a faster way through lapped traffic to have a shot at catching Kepner. Gomola was making up ground, when the event's only caution came out when Barton spun in turn four.

The restart provided Kepner with a clear racetrack. The restart had Kepner leading Gomola, Kissinger, Dimm, and Jared Zionkowski in the top five. Timmy Bittner moved into the top five on lap number lap twenty. Kepner, Gomola, and Kissinger were in a tight battle for the lead.

As the top runners entered turn number three, Gomola was within striking distance. As Kepner and Gomola came out of turn four with the while flag waving, Gomola made the pass for the lead. He held on for one more lap to claim his first of the season. Kepner was second, followed by Kissinger, Bittner, and Owen Dimm.

Sixth through tenth were Jared Zionkowski, Jeffrey Weaver, Dereck Swartz, Logan Jones, and Dale Schweikart. Heats were won by Dustin Prettyleaf, Kepner and Ryan Lynn.

270 Micro Sprint

Kyle Hendershot led the opening lap of the 270 Micro Sprint feature event. Third place starter, Jeffrey Weaver, took command of the field by the completion of lap number two. Cory Stabley took the runner up position on lap number three. Weaver continued to click off the laps until lap number twelve when the caution came out for Matthew Dixon and Logan Hammaker.

Weaver restarted the race with Stabley, Mac Wert, Hendershot, and Zachery Glass running in the top five. For the final three laps, the top give remained unchanged with Weaver claiming the win.

Sixth through tenth were Jillian Maurer, Steven Fernburg, Jr., Logan Hammaker, Mathew Dixson, and Trevor Fernburg. Heats were won by Weaver and Wert.

600 Micro Sprint

Cody Hauck and Johnny Smith started on the front row of the 600 Micro Sprint feature event. Smith took the lead from Hack to lead the first lap. Third place starter, Timmy Bittner, moved into second by the completion of lap number two. Smith continued to pace the field and was slowed only by cautions on laps five and seven.

Smith led every lap to claim the victory. Bittner was second, Cody Hauck was third, Sierra Hauck was fourth, and Johnny Smith was fifth, followed by Cory Stabley, Chase Roussey, Mitchell Holden, and Corey Bowmaster. Heats were won by Bittner and Cody Hauck.

Pro Stock

Cory Long and AJ Hoffman started on the front row of the Pro Stock feature event. Hoffman took the early lead with Cory Long in second, Johnny Bouse in third. On lap number six, Long took over the lead.

At the halfway point, Long led Hoffman, Bouse, AJ Stroup, and Noah Kissinger. Stroup continued to charge to the front of the field, moving into second place on lap number nine. During the closing laps, Long continued to run a consistent line to hold off the challenge so Stroup and Bouse.

At the conclusion of the race, Long held off Stoup, Bouse, Hoffman, and Kissinger followed by AY Schilling, Marc Bitler, Kris Orwig, and Blake Snyder. Heats were won by Long and Bouse.

4-Cylinders

John Stringfellow and Keith Haagen led the 4-cylinders to the green flag. Michael Barrett took the runner-up postion on lap number four. However, mechanical issues for Barrett on lap number eight brough out the caution as he stopped on the front stretch.

Following the restart, Stringfellow continued to lead with Chris Small and Blake Snyder in the top three. Stringfellow won the race, but failed post-race inspection, declaring Blake Snyder the winner with Chole Sith, Matt Weaver, Keith Haagen, and Joey Snook in the top five.

Six through ten were Coty Maines, Chris Small, Bryun Hackenberg, Troy Bennett, and Toby Maines. Heats were won by Stingfellow, Snyder, and Small.

The Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a five-division show, featuring the USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars presented by Bill’s Happy Camper of Mill Hall.

The 600 Micro Sprint will also compete wingless in preparation of the Hyper Racing 600 Wingless Speedweek taking place in July. The Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, and 4-Cylinders will also be on the program.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest information about upcoming events, visit the speedway’s website, or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

--

Sprint Cars: 1. Jacob Gomola, 2. Kruz Kepner 3. Ryan Kissinger 4. Timmy Bittner 5. Owen Dimm 6. Jared Zionkowski, 7. Jeffrey Weaver 8. Derek Swartz, 9. Logan Jones 10. Dale Schweikart 11. Dustin Prettyleaf 12. Matt Tebbs 13. Josh Fox 14. Ryan Lynn 15. Mike Alleman 16. Erik Knopp 17. Nathan Pierce 18. AJ Barton 19. Josh Beamer 20. Reed Thompson 21. Wyatt Walizer 22. Austin Walizer 23. Karl Walizer Jr. 24. Dakota Schweikart DNS Jim Kennedy

270 Micros: 1. Jeffrey Weaver, 2. Cory Stabley, 3. Mac Wert, 4. Kyle Hendershot, 5. Zachery Glass 6. Jillian Maurer, 7 Steven Fernburg, Jr, 8, Logan Hammaker, 9. Mathew Dixson 10, Trevor Fernburg DNS Matt Dixson

600 Micro Sprints: 1. Johnny Smith, 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Cody Hauck 4. Sierra Hauck 5. Mikey Smith 6, Cory Stabley 7. Chase Roussey 8. Mitchell Holden 9. Corey Bowmaster.

Pro Stocks: 1. Cory Long 2. AJ Stroup 3. Johnny Bouse 4. AJ Hoffman 5. Noah Kissinger 6. AY Schilling 7. Marc Bitler 8. Kris Orwig Sr. 9. Blake Snyder DNS Robert Tressler, Todd Geyer Rich Fye.

4-Cylinders: 1. Blake Snyder 2. Chloe Smith 3. Matt Weaver 4. Keith Haagen 5. Joey Snook 6. Coty Maines 7 Chris Small 8. Bryrun Hackenberg 9. Troy Bennett 10. Toby Maines 11. Brian Haagen 12. Kayla Leigey 13. Kevin Tripley 14. Garrett Lucas 15. Skylar Phillps 16. Nick Snook 17. Michael Barrett 18. Adam Harris 19. Zak Kline 20. Hunter Flook 21. Tim Muthler DQ Johnathon Stringfellow

