Harrisburg, Pa. – Figures released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show total gaming and fantasy contest revenue at $310,717,728. The figure represents an almost 6% increase over revenue generated in August 2019.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pa. Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

The Board posted separate reports for these types of games on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.

The following chart compiles all revenue generated in August 2020 by casinos, along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors. The chart compares this year's revenue to revenue generated last August:

Source August 2020 Total Revenue August 2019 Total Revenue % Change Parx Casino $58,823,015 $54,971,659 7.01% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $39,547,214 $28,342,493 39.53% Wind Creek Bethlehem $33,374,754 $44,984,261 -25.81% Hollywood Casino at Penn National $28,570,431 $21,467,866 33.08% Valley Forge Casino Resort $27,752,508 $14,733,932 88.36% Mount Airy Casino Resort $27,060,563 $17,557,534 54.13% Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $24,802,872 $32,243,532 -23.08% Harrah's Philadelphia $20,421,591 $20,683,822 -1.27% Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,500,220 $20,473,355 -4.75% The Meadows Casino $15,354,159 $20,897,146 -26.53% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $8,704,351 $12,216,447 -28.75% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,398,566 $3,417,186 -29.81% Video Gaming Terminals $2,247,898 $56,221 --- Fantasy Contests $2,134,494 $1,388,631 53.71% Live! Casino Philadelphia $25,091 -- -- Statewide Total $310,717,728 $293,434,087 5.89%

Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $128,825,284* during August 2020.

Slot Machine Revenue

August’s gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $166,999,047, a 19% decrease in revenue when compared to the $206,260,869 generated in August 2019.

The number of slot machines in operation on August 30, 2020, was 16,008. By comparison, an average of 24,451 slot machines operated at casinos in August 2019.

Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in August of this year was $86,265,164*.

Table Games Revenue

Table games revenue for August 2020 was $65,119,689, a decrease of 14.5% over August of last year when revenue was $76,184,709.

Total tax revenue from table games play during August was $10,481,940*.

Internet Casino-Type Gaming Revenue

Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $55,942,525 during August 2020 compared to August 2019, when revenue was only $3,428,640. The August 2020 figure eclipses the previous revenue high achieved in May of this year.

Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during August was $24,010,433*.

Sports Wagering Revenue

August 2020 total sports wagering handle was $364,985,423, or 122% higher than the July 2020 total of $164,782,229. It was also the highest monthly handle to date, topping Jan. 2020’s handle of $348,381,708.

The taxable sports wagering revenue figure for August 2020 was $18,387,277, or 126% higher than July 2020 taxable revenue of $8,147,480.

Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during August was $6,578,667*.

Video Gaming Terminals

Total adjusted revenue for August for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $2,247,898. By the close of August, four VGT Terminal Operators were operating five machines at each of 36 truck stop establishments.

Tax revenue collected from the play of Fantasy Contests during August of this year was $320,174*.

The land-based casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and, along with other types of Board-regulated gaming, annually generate over $1.5 billion in tax revenue.

Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new “mini-casinos” expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

*All tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue