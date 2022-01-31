Harrisburg, Pa. -Strong upticks in almost every sector of legalized gaming regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board made 2021 a record year for revenue.
For the year, the combined revenue of slot machine, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests totaled $4,734,552,201 compared to $2,653,511,029 in 2020. This also resulted in record tax revenue production from gaming of more than $1.93 billion.
A comparison of combined revenue is below:
Year
Slot
Machine Revenue
Table Games Revenue
iGaming Revenue
Sports Wagering Revenue
Fantasy Sports Contests
VGT’s Revenue
Total Gaming Revenue
2011
$2,405,867,897
$618,905,062
$3,024,772,959
2012
$2,470,935,317
$687,382,546
$3,158,317,863
2013
$2,384,098,225
$729,830,365
$3,113,928,590
2014
$2,319,534,380
$749,543,217
$3,069,077,597
2015
$2,365,651,659
$808,137,112
$3,173,788,771
2016
$2,360,184,122
$853,238,055
$3,213,422,178
2017
$2,336,212,902
$890,704,254
$3,226,917,156
2018
$2,369,885,203
$878,796,174
$2,516,589
$15,309,615
$3,266,507,581
2019
$2,363,085,678
$903,594,181
$33,599,749
$84,112,967
$25,872,124
$2,329,540
$3,412,594,239
2020
$1,355,924,785
$504,309,266
$565,776,908
$189,703,465
$21,148,707
$16,647,898
$2,653,511,029
2021
$2,287,529,465
$924,902,965
$1,112,855,937
$340,113,160
$29,298,635
$39,852,039
$4,734,552,201
Estimated combined tax revenue from these gambling initiatives for 2021 was $1,931,219,603 compared to $1,098,970,241 in 2020. Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue.
The Board did note that the significant year-over-year increase in gaming revenue was impacted by closures and safety measures at casinos related to COVID-19 during 2020. Total closure days in 2020 were 1,473 compared to 44 days in 2021.
Retail Slot Machine Revenue
Gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $2,287,529,465, a 68.71% increase in revenue when compared to the $1,355,924,785 generated in 2020.
Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:
Retail Slot Machine Revenue by Operator
Slot Machine Revenue 2021
Slot Machine Revenue 2020
% Change
Parx Casino
$409,417,922
$262,581,118
55.92%
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$264,953,639
$150,815,262
75.68%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
$251,324,481
$160,294,434
56.79%
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$177,303,325
$110,716,694
60.14%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$175,652,308
$120,532,358
45.73%
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
$153,410,695
$111,879,760
37.12%
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$142,498,308
$103,141,984
38.16%
Harrah's Philadelphia Casino
$140,619,890
$116,912,653
20.28%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$124,525,641
$81,116,657
53.51%
Live! Casino Philadelphia
$120,348,580
n/a
n/a
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$97,455,720
$58,932,559
65.37%
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$95,847,063
$57,113,919
67.82%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
$85,088,794
$3,733,558
+1,000%
Hollywood Casino York
$25,325,143
n/a
n/a
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
$21,301,592
$18,153,829
17.34%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown
$2,456,362
n/a
n/a
Statewide Total
$2,287,529,465
$1,355,924,785
68.71%
Retail Table Games Revenue
2021 gross revenue from table games at the casinos was $924,902,965, an 83.40% increase in revenue when compared to the $504,309,266 generated in 2020.
Table games revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:
Retail Table Games Revenue by Operator
2021 Table Games Revenue
2020 Table Games Revenue
% Change
Parx Casino
$207,723,407
$118,090,791
75.90%
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$185,173,251
$103,998,874
78.05%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$101,310,735
$66,883,028
51.47%
Live! Casino Philadelphia
$88,957,588
n/a
n/a
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
$84,113,197
$47,729,358
76.23%
Harrah's Philadelphia Casino
$46,385,886
$41,445,479
11.92%
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$43,074,418
$27,619,374
55.96%
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$34,343,186
$23,924,751
43.55%
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$32,991,133
$19,751,533
67.03%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$31,700,442
$23,036,175
37.61%
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
$29,941,448
$19,285,360
55.25%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
$14,786,150
$524,213
2720.64%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$14,728,845
$9,933,047
48.28%
Hollywood Casino York
$6,850,279
n/a
n/a
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin
$2,433,181
$2,087,282
16.57%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown
$389,818
n/a
n/a
Statewide Total
$924,902,965
$504,309,266
83.40%
Sports Wagering Revenue
2021 revenue from sports wagering was $340,113,160, a 79.29% increase in revenue when compared to the $189,703,465 generated in 2020. Sports wagering handle, the amount wagered through both retail and online, was $6.55 billion, an 83% increase over 2020’s handle of $3.58 billion.
Sports wagering revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:
Sports Wagering Revenue by Operator
2021 Sports Wagering Revenue
2020 Sports Wagering Revenue
% Change
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$150,877,559
$69,073,549
118.43%
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
$68,311,263
$30,298,130
125.46%
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$22,032,588
$19,056,141
15.62%
Parx Casino
$20,882,800
$19,631,513
6.37%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
$20,080,292
$14,949,676
34.32%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$18,132,759
$17,559,215
3.27%
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$10,194,202
$10,594,285
-3.78%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown
$7,652,249
$33,148
+1,000%
Live! Casino Philadelphia
$5,268,087
n/a
n/a
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$3,942,734
$1,972,846
99.85%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$3,932,777
$2,258,515
74.13%
South Philly Race & Sportsbook
$3,370,270
$1,911,489
76.32%
Harrah's Casino Philadelphia
$1,863,375
$1,796,556
3.72%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh
$1,607,829
$76,950
+1,000%
Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley
$1,382,119
$327,724
321.73%
Hollywood Casino York
$1,037,992
n/a
n/a
Wind Creek Bethlehem
-$455,736
$57,332
-894.91%
Oaks Race & Sportsbook1
n/a
$106,397
n/a
Statewide Total
$340,113,160
$189,703,465
79.29%
1Ceased operations during 2020
Fantasy Contests Revenue
2021 revenue from fantasy contests was $29,298,635, a 38.54% increase in revenue when compared to the $21,148,707 generated in 2020.
Fantasy contests revenue for each of the providers, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:
Fantasy Contests Operator
2021 Revenue
2020 Revenue
% Change
DraftKings
$16,524,111
$12,179,468
35.67%
FanDuel
$12,402,052
$8,443,929
46.88%
Fantasy Football Players Championship
$259,980
$274,806
-5.40%
UnderDog Sports
$124,546
n/a
n/a
Sportshub Technologies
$53,247
$92,501
-42.44%
Fantasy Sports Gaming
$13,982
n/a
n/a
Yahoo Fantasy Sports
-$78,750
$151,533
-151.97%
Fulltime Fantasy Sports
$0
$7,673
n/a
Boom Fantasy
$0
$76
n/a
Fantasy Draft
$0
-$1,278
n/a
No House Advantage
-$533
n/a
n/a
Statewide Total
$29,298,635
$21,148,707
38.54%
iGaming Revenue
2021 revenue for iGaming was $1,112,855,937 an 96.70% increase in revenue when compared to the $565,776,908 generated in 2020. At the end of 2021 there were 10 iGaming certificate holders in Pennsylvania.
iGaming revenue for each of the providers is as follows:
Casino Operator
2021 Revenue
2020 Revenue
% Change
Hollywood Casino at Penn National
$418,872,942
$122,539,727
241.83%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
$299,329,177
$162,582,261
84.11%
Valley Forge Casino Resort
$190,531,186
$95,271,346
99.99%
Mount Airy Casino Resort
$71,834,484
$83,726,414
-14.20%
Parx Casino
$49,433,816
$61,872,245
-20.10%
Mohegan Sun Pocono
$26,834,235
$25,428,143
5.53%
Harrah’s Philadelphia
$22,175,058
$7,890,774
181.03%
Wind Creek Bethlehem
$12,581,751
$2,354,776
434.31%
Live! Philadelphia
$10,756,492
$1,101,439
876.59%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino
$10,506,797
$3,009,784
249.09%
Statewide Total
$1,112,855,937
$565,776,908
96.70%
Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs)
2021 revenue for VGTs at Truck Stops was $39,852,039 a 139% increase in revenue when compared to the $16,647,898 generated in 2010. At the end of the year there were 60 VGT facilities in Pennsylvania.
VGT revenue for each of the operators, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:
VGT Terminal Operators
2021 Revenue
2020 Revenue
% Change
Marquee by Penn
$27,694,868
$13,162,327
110.41%
Commonwealth Gaming
$5,258,608
$2,645,492
98.78%
Jango
$3,754,622
$280,798
+1,000%
J&J Ventures Gaming*
$3,143,942
$559,280
462.14%
Statewide Total
$39,852,039
$16,647,898
139.38%
*Formerly Second State Gaming
