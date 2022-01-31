Harrisburg, Pa. -Strong upticks in almost every sector of legalized gaming regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board made 2021 a record year for revenue.

For the year, the combined revenue of slot machine, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests totaled $4,734,552,201 compared to $2,653,511,029 in 2020. This also resulted in record tax revenue production from gaming of more than $1.93 billion.

A comparison of combined revenue is below:

Year Slot Machine Revenue Table Games Revenue iGaming Revenue Sports Wagering Revenue Fantasy Sports Contests VGT’s Revenue Total Gaming Revenue 2011 $2,405,867,897 $618,905,062 $3,024,772,959 2012 $2,470,935,317 $687,382,546 $3,158,317,863 2013 $2,384,098,225 $729,830,365 $3,113,928,590 2014 $2,319,534,380 $749,543,217 $3,069,077,597 2015 $2,365,651,659 $808,137,112 $3,173,788,771 2016 $2,360,184,122 $853,238,055 $3,213,422,178 2017 $2,336,212,902 $890,704,254 $3,226,917,156 2018 $2,369,885,203 $878,796,174 $2,516,589 $15,309,615 $3,266,507,581 2019 $2,363,085,678 $903,594,181 $33,599,749 $84,112,967 $25,872,124 $2,329,540 $3,412,594,239 2020 $1,355,924,785 $504,309,266 $565,776,908 $189,703,465 $21,148,707 $16,647,898 $2,653,511,029 2021 $2,287,529,465 $924,902,965 $1,112,855,937 $340,113,160 $29,298,635 $39,852,039 $4,734,552,201

Estimated combined tax revenue from these gambling initiatives for 2021 was $1,931,219,603 compared to $1,098,970,241 in 2020. Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue.

The Board did note that the significant year-over-year increase in gaming revenue was impacted by closures and safety measures at casinos related to COVID-19 during 2020. Total closure days in 2020 were 1,473 compared to 44 days in 2021.

Retail Slot Machine Revenue

Gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $2,287,529,465, a 68.71% increase in revenue when compared to the $1,355,924,785 generated in 2020.

Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Retail Slot Machine Revenue by Operator Slot Machine Revenue 2021 Slot Machine Revenue 2020 % Change Parx Casino $409,417,922 $262,581,118 55.92% Wind Creek Bethlehem $264,953,639 $150,815,262 75.68% Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $251,324,481 $160,294,434 56.79% Mohegan Sun Pocono $177,303,325 $110,716,694 60.14% Hollywood Casino at Penn National $175,652,308 $120,532,358 45.73% Hollywood Casino at The Meadows $153,410,695 $111,879,760 37.12% Mount Airy Casino Resort $142,498,308 $103,141,984 38.16% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino $140,619,890 $116,912,653 20.28% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $124,525,641 $81,116,657 53.51% Live! Casino Philadelphia $120,348,580 n/a n/a Presque Isle Downs and Casino $97,455,720 $58,932,559 65.37% Valley Forge Casino Resort $95,847,063 $57,113,919 67.82% Live! Casino Pittsburgh $85,088,794 $3,733,558 +1,000% Hollywood Casino York $25,325,143 n/a n/a Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $21,301,592 $18,153,829 17.34% Hollywood Casino Morgantown $2,456,362 n/a n/a Statewide Total $2,287,529,465 $1,355,924,785 68.71%

Retail Table Games Revenue

2021 gross revenue from table games at the casinos was $924,902,965, an 83.40% increase in revenue when compared to the $504,309,266 generated in 2020.

Table games revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Retail Table Games Revenue by Operator 2021 Table Games Revenue 2020 Table Games Revenue % Change Parx Casino $207,723,407 $118,090,791 75.90% Wind Creek Bethlehem $185,173,251 $103,998,874 78.05% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $101,310,735 $66,883,028 51.47% Live! Casino Philadelphia $88,957,588 n/a n/a Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $84,113,197 $47,729,358 76.23% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino $46,385,886 $41,445,479 11.92% Mount Airy Casino Resort $43,074,418 $27,619,374 55.96% Valley Forge Casino Resort $34,343,186 $23,924,751 43.55% Mohegan Sun Pocono $32,991,133 $19,751,533 67.03% Hollywood Casino at Penn National $31,700,442 $23,036,175 37.61% Hollywood Casino at The Meadows $29,941,448 $19,285,360 55.25% Live! Casino Pittsburgh $14,786,150 $524,213 2720.64% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $14,728,845 $9,933,047 48.28% Hollywood Casino York $6,850,279 n/a n/a Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,433,181 $2,087,282 16.57% Hollywood Casino Morgantown $389,818 n/a n/a Statewide Total $924,902,965 $504,309,266 83.40%

Sports Wagering Revenue

2021 revenue from sports wagering was $340,113,160, a 79.29% increase in revenue when compared to the $189,703,465 generated in 2020. Sports wagering handle, the amount wagered through both retail and online, was $6.55 billion, an 83% increase over 2020’s handle of $3.58 billion.

Sports wagering revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Sports Wagering Revenue by Operator 2021 Sports Wagering Revenue 2020 Sports Wagering Revenue % Change Valley Forge Casino Resort $150,877,559 $69,073,549 118.43% Hollywood Casino at The Meadows $68,311,263 $30,298,130 125.46% Hollywood Casino at Penn National $22,032,588 $19,056,141 15.62% Parx Casino $20,882,800 $19,631,513 6.37% Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $20,080,292 $14,949,676 34.32% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $18,132,759 $17,559,215 3.27% Mount Airy Casino Resort $10,194,202 $10,594,285 -3.78% Hollywood Casino Morgantown $7,652,249 $33,148 +1,000% Live! Casino Philadelphia $5,268,087 n/a n/a Mohegan Sun Pocono $3,942,734 $1,972,846 99.85% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $3,932,777 $2,258,515 74.13% South Philly Race & Sportsbook $3,370,270 $1,911,489 76.32% Harrah's Casino Philadelphia $1,863,375 $1,796,556 3.72% Live! Casino Pittsburgh $1,607,829 $76,950 +1,000% Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley $1,382,119 $327,724 321.73% Hollywood Casino York $1,037,992 n/a n/a Wind Creek Bethlehem -$455,736 $57,332 -894.91% Oaks Race & Sportsbook1 n/a $106,397 n/a Statewide Total $340,113,160 $189,703,465 79.29%

1Ceased operations during 2020

Fantasy Contests Revenue

2021 revenue from fantasy contests was $29,298,635, a 38.54% increase in revenue when compared to the $21,148,707 generated in 2020.

Fantasy contests revenue for each of the providers, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Fantasy Contests Operator 2021 Revenue 2020 Revenue % Change DraftKings $16,524,111 $12,179,468 35.67% FanDuel $12,402,052 $8,443,929 46.88% Fantasy Football Players Championship $259,980 $274,806 -5.40% UnderDog Sports $124,546 n/a n/a Sportshub Technologies $53,247 $92,501 -42.44% Fantasy Sports Gaming $13,982 n/a n/a Yahoo Fantasy Sports -$78,750 $151,533 -151.97% Fulltime Fantasy Sports $0 $7,673 n/a Boom Fantasy $0 $76 n/a Fantasy Draft $0 -$1,278 n/a No House Advantage -$533 n/a n/a Statewide Total $29,298,635 $21,148,707 38.54%

iGaming Revenue

2021 revenue for iGaming was $1,112,855,937 an 96.70% increase in revenue when compared to the $565,776,908 generated in 2020. At the end of 2021 there were 10 iGaming certificate holders in Pennsylvania.

iGaming revenue for each of the providers is as follows:

Casino Operator 2021 Revenue 2020 Revenue % Change Hollywood Casino at Penn National $418,872,942 $122,539,727 241.83% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $299,329,177 $162,582,261 84.11% Valley Forge Casino Resort $190,531,186 $95,271,346 99.99% Mount Airy Casino Resort $71,834,484 $83,726,414 -14.20% Parx Casino $49,433,816 $61,872,245 -20.10% Mohegan Sun Pocono $26,834,235 $25,428,143 5.53% Harrah’s Philadelphia $22,175,058 $7,890,774 181.03% Wind Creek Bethlehem $12,581,751 $2,354,776 434.31% Live! Philadelphia $10,756,492 $1,101,439 876.59% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,506,797 $3,009,784 249.09% Statewide Total $1,112,855,937 $565,776,908 96.70%

Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs)

2021 revenue for VGTs at Truck Stops was $39,852,039 a 139% increase in revenue when compared to the $16,647,898 generated in 2010. At the end of the year there were 60 VGT facilities in Pennsylvania.

VGT revenue for each of the operators, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

VGT Terminal Operators 2021 Revenue 2020 Revenue % Change Marquee by Penn $27,694,868 $13,162,327 110.41% Commonwealth Gaming $5,258,608 $2,645,492 98.78% Jango $3,754,622 $280,798 +1,000% J&J Ventures Gaming* $3,143,942 $559,280 462.14% Statewide Total $39,852,039 $16,647,898 139.38%

*Formerly Second State Gaming

Breakdowns of revenue by types of gambling and by operator is available on the Board’s web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.