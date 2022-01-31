2022-01-30 Gambling

Harrisburg, Pa. -Strong upticks in almost every sector of legalized gaming regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board made 2021 a record year for revenue.

For the year, the combined revenue of slot machine, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests totaled $4,734,552,201 compared to $2,653,511,029 in 2020.  This also resulted in record tax revenue production from gaming of more than $1.93 billion.

A comparison of combined revenue is below:

Year

Slot

Machine Revenue

Table Games Revenue

iGaming Revenue

Sports Wagering Revenue

Fantasy Sports Contests

VGT’s Revenue

Total Gaming Revenue

2011

$2,405,867,897

$618,905,062

 

 

 

 

$3,024,772,959

2012

$2,470,935,317

$687,382,546

 

 

 

 

$3,158,317,863

2013

$2,384,098,225

$729,830,365

 

 

 

 

$3,113,928,590

2014

$2,319,534,380

$749,543,217

 

 

 

 

$3,069,077,597

2015

$2,365,651,659

$808,137,112

 

 

 

 

$3,173,788,771

2016

$2,360,184,122

$853,238,055

 

 

 

 

$3,213,422,178

2017

$2,336,212,902

$890,704,254

 

 

 

 

$3,226,917,156

2018

$2,369,885,203

$878,796,174

 

$2,516,589

$15,309,615

 

$3,266,507,581

2019

$2,363,085,678

$903,594,181

$33,599,749

$84,112,967

$25,872,124

$2,329,540

$3,412,594,239

2020

$1,355,924,785

$504,309,266

$565,776,908

$189,703,465

$21,148,707

$16,647,898

$2,653,511,029

2021

$2,287,529,465

$924,902,965

$1,112,855,937

$340,113,160

$29,298,635

$39,852,039

$4,734,552,201

Estimated combined tax revenue from these gambling initiatives for 2021 was $1,931,219,603 compared to $1,098,970,241 in 2020. Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue.

The Board did note that the significant year-over-year increase in gaming revenue was impacted by closures and safety measures at casinos related to COVID-19 during 2020. Total closure days in 2020 were 1,473 compared to 44 days in 2021.

Retail Slot Machine Revenue

Gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $2,287,529,465, a 68.71% increase in revenue when compared to the $1,355,924,785 generated in 2020.

Slot machine revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Retail Slot Machine Revenue by Operator

Slot Machine Revenue 2021

Slot Machine Revenue 2020

% Change

Parx Casino

$409,417,922

$262,581,118

55.92%

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$264,953,639

$150,815,262

75.68%

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

$251,324,481

$160,294,434

56.79%

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$177,303,325

$110,716,694

60.14%

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$175,652,308

$120,532,358

45.73%

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

$153,410,695

$111,879,760

37.12%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$142,498,308

$103,141,984

38.16%

Harrah's Philadelphia Casino

$140,619,890

$116,912,653

20.28%

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$124,525,641

$81,116,657

53.51%

Live! Casino Philadelphia

$120,348,580

n/a

n/a

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$97,455,720

$58,932,559

65.37%

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$95,847,063

$57,113,919

67.82%

Live! Casino Pittsburgh

$85,088,794

$3,733,558

+1,000%

Hollywood Casino York

$25,325,143

n/a

n/a

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

$21,301,592

$18,153,829

17.34%

Hollywood Casino Morgantown

$2,456,362

n/a

n/a

Statewide Total

$2,287,529,465

$1,355,924,785

68.71%

Retail Table Games Revenue

2021 gross revenue from table games at the casinos was $924,902,965, an 83.40% increase in revenue when compared to the $504,309,266 generated in 2020.

Table games revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Retail Table Games Revenue by Operator

2021 Table Games Revenue

2020 Table Games Revenue

% Change

Parx Casino

$207,723,407

$118,090,791

75.90%

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$185,173,251

$103,998,874

78.05%

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$101,310,735

$66,883,028

51.47%

Live! Casino Philadelphia

$88,957,588

n/a

n/a

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

$84,113,197

$47,729,358

76.23%

Harrah's Philadelphia Casino

$46,385,886

$41,445,479

11.92%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$43,074,418

$27,619,374

55.96%

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$34,343,186

$23,924,751

43.55%

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$32,991,133

$19,751,533

67.03%

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$31,700,442

$23,036,175

37.61%

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

$29,941,448

$19,285,360

55.25%

Live! Casino Pittsburgh

$14,786,150

$524,213

2720.64%

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$14,728,845

$9,933,047

48.28%

Hollywood Casino York

$6,850,279

n/a

n/a

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

$2,433,181

$2,087,282

16.57%

Hollywood Casino Morgantown

$389,818

n/a

n/a

Statewide Total

$924,902,965

$504,309,266

83.40%

Sports Wagering Revenue

2021 revenue from sports wagering was $340,113,160, a 79.29% increase in revenue when compared to the $189,703,465 generated in 2020. Sports wagering handle, the amount wagered through both retail and online, was $6.55 billion, an 83% increase over 2020’s handle of $3.58 billion.

Sports wagering revenue for each of the casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Sports Wagering Revenue by Operator

2021 Sports Wagering Revenue

2020 Sports Wagering Revenue

% Change

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$150,877,559

$69,073,549

118.43%

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

$68,311,263

$30,298,130

125.46%

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$22,032,588

$19,056,141

15.62%

Parx Casino

$20,882,800

$19,631,513

6.37%

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

$20,080,292

$14,949,676

34.32%

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$18,132,759

$17,559,215

3.27%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$10,194,202

$10,594,285

-3.78%

Hollywood Casino Morgantown

$7,652,249

$33,148

+1,000%

Live! Casino Philadelphia

$5,268,087

n/a

n/a

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$3,942,734

$1,972,846

99.85%

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$3,932,777

$2,258,515

74.13%

South Philly Race & Sportsbook

$3,370,270

$1,911,489

76.32%

Harrah's Casino Philadelphia

$1,863,375

$1,796,556

3.72%

Live! Casino Pittsburgh

$1,607,829

$76,950

+1,000%

Mohegan Sun Lehigh Valley

$1,382,119

$327,724

321.73%

Hollywood Casino York

$1,037,992

n/a

n/a

Wind Creek Bethlehem

-$455,736

$57,332

-894.91%

Oaks Race & Sportsbook1

n/a

$106,397

n/a

Statewide Total

$340,113,160

$189,703,465

79.29%

1Ceased operations during 2020 

Fantasy Contests Revenue

2021 revenue from fantasy contests was $29,298,635, a 38.54% increase in revenue when compared to the $21,148,707 generated in 2020.

Fantasy contests revenue for each of the providers, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

Fantasy Contests Operator

2021 Revenue

2020 Revenue

% Change

DraftKings

$16,524,111

$12,179,468

35.67%

FanDuel

$12,402,052

$8,443,929

46.88%

Fantasy Football Players Championship

$259,980

$274,806

-5.40%

UnderDog Sports

$124,546

n/a

n/a

Sportshub Technologies

$53,247

$92,501

-42.44%

Fantasy Sports Gaming

$13,982

n/a

n/a

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

-$78,750

$151,533

-151.97%

Fulltime Fantasy Sports

$0

$7,673

n/a

Boom Fantasy

$0

$76

n/a

Fantasy Draft

$0

-$1,278

n/a

No House Advantage

-$533

n/a

n/a

Statewide Total

$29,298,635

$21,148,707

38.54%

iGaming Revenue

2021 revenue for iGaming was $1,112,855,937 an 96.70% increase in revenue when compared to the $565,776,908 generated in 2020.  At the end of 2021 there were 10 iGaming certificate holders in Pennsylvania.

iGaming revenue for each of the providers is as follows:

Casino Operator

2021 Revenue

2020 Revenue

% Change

Hollywood Casino at Penn National

$418,872,942

$122,539,727

241.83%

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

$299,329,177

$162,582,261

84.11%

Valley Forge Casino Resort

$190,531,186

$95,271,346

99.99%

Mount Airy Casino Resort

$71,834,484

$83,726,414

-14.20%

Parx Casino

$49,433,816

$61,872,245

-20.10%

Mohegan Sun Pocono

$26,834,235

$25,428,143

5.53%

Harrah’s Philadelphia

$22,175,058

$7,890,774

181.03%

Wind Creek Bethlehem

$12,581,751

$2,354,776

434.31%

Live! Philadelphia

$10,756,492

$1,101,439

876.59%

Presque Isle Downs and Casino

$10,506,797

$3,009,784

249.09%

Statewide Total

$1,112,855,937

$565,776,908

96.70%

Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs)

2021 revenue for VGTs at Truck Stops was $39,852,039 a 139% increase in revenue when compared to the $16,647,898 generated in 2010. At the end of the year there were 60 VGT facilities in Pennsylvania.

VGT revenue for each of the operators, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

VGT Terminal Operators

2021 Revenue

2020 Revenue

% Change

Marquee by Penn

$27,694,868

$13,162,327

110.41%

Commonwealth Gaming

$5,258,608

$2,645,492

98.78%

Jango

$3,754,622

$280,798

+1,000%

J&J Ventures Gaming*                            

$3,143,942

$559,280

462.14%

 Statewide Total

$39,852,039

$16,647,898

139.38%

*Formerly Second State Gaming

Breakdowns of revenue by types of gambling and by operator is available on the Board’s web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.


