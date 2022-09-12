Mill Hall, Pa. – Coleby Frye raced from deep in the back to claim the fifth annual Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial event at the Clinton County Speedway on Friday night. Jeffrey Weaver won the 270 Micro Sprints, Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, and Hunter Flook won the 4-Cylinders.

Memorial event

Jakob Piper and Matt Adams brought the field to the green flag. Piper jumped into the early lead. Adams was involved in a caution on lap number three. The restart had Piper leading Matt Cochran, Tim Luben, Nick Loffredo, and Jim Yoder.

Frye who started 10th was up to fifth place by lap number the completion of lap number five. Two laps later Frye moved into the top three. Piper continued to hold off Cochran with Frye in third as Nick Loffredo and Jim Yoder battled for fourth and fifth place.

At the halfway mark, Piper led Frye, Cochran, Loffredo, and Yoder. On lap number 15, Frye made the pass around Piper to take the lead. On lap 20, Frye led as Piper and Cochran were in a tight race for second and third place, while Yoder made a pass by Loffredo to take the fourth spot.

On the next lap, Piper spun in turn number two, to bring out the caution. Frye brough the field back to green, with Cochran in pursuit. Yoder was running in third, Loffredo was fourth, and JR Toner was fifth. Frye raced the final five laps to secure his first Limited Late Model event at the speedway.

Cochran was second, Yoder was third, Toner grabbed fourth, and Loffredo finished fifth. Sixth through tenth were Kyle Bachman, Jeremy Ohl, Tim Luben, Jennifer Lesher, and Tom Decker III.

Heats were won by Jakob Piper and Denny Fourney.

Pro stocks

Marc Bitler led the opening laps of the Pro Stock main event. Long, who started third, moved into second on the opening lap and passed Bitler on lap number four for the lead.

At the halfway mark of the race, Long led AJ Hoffman, Robert Tressler, AJ Stroup, and Brandon Moser. On lap number 12, Stroup moved into the runner-up position. At the finish it was Long over Stroup, Hoffman, Tressler, and Johnny Bouse.

Heats were won by Stoup and Jason Smith.

270 Micro Sprints

The 270 Micro Sprints ran their 15-lap feature caution free. Jeffrey Weaver who started fourth, took the lead by the completion of lap number one.

Weaver led every lap with third place starter Timmy Bittner taking second on lap number two. Weaver began to encounter lapped traffic on lap number nine. Weaver set a new 15 lap non-stop record with a time of 3:43.550. Following Weaver, were Bittner, Luke Hess, Mike Shuckers, and Brayden Kuhn.

Heat races were won by Weaver and Logan Hammaker.

4-Cylinder

Shawn Wise led the first two laps of the 4-Cylinder Feature event. Hunter Flook took the top spot by the completion of lap number three. Chris Small moved into second place by lap number six. On lap number seven, the top five included Flook, Small, Wise, Michael Barrett, and Frank Chilcate.

Flook held on to pick up the win. Second through fifth were Chris Small, Frank Chilcate, Michael Barrett, and Bryun Hackenberg.

Heat races were won by Flook, Chilcate, Dylan Craft, and Coty Maines

This coming Friday, September 16, Murray Ford will present a five-division show. The RaceSaver Sprint cars will compete in their final points races. The 270 Micros will compete in a $400 win event. The wingless 600 Micros will compete in a $400 to win event, plus the Pro Stocks and the Four Cylinders. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and hot laps begin at 7 p.m.

For the latest speedway information, visit the speedway website at www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or visit the speedways social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

###

LIMITED LATES: 1. Coleby Frye 2. Matt Cochran 3. Jim Yoder 4. JR Toner 5. Nick Loffredo 6. Kyle Bachman 7, Jeremy Ohl 8. Tim Luben 9. Jennifer Lesher 10. Tom Decker III 11. Kaiden Bard 12. Jakob Piper 13. Maddox Smith 14. Matt Adams 15. Len Stroud Sr. 16. Denny Fourney

PRO STOCKS: 1. Cory Long 2. AJ Stroup 3. AJ Hoffman 4. Robert Tressler 5. Johnny Bouse 6.. Brandon Moser 7, Noah Kissinger 8. Marc Bitler 9. Jason Smith 10. Kurt Wray 11. AY Schilling 12. Rich Fye 13. Austin Hulsizer 14. Kris Orwig Sr

270 MICROS: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2.Timmy Bittner 3. Luke Hess 4. Mike Schuckers 5. Bradyn Kuhn 6. Logan Hammaker 7. Mac Wert 8. Corey Stabley 9. Matt Dixon 10. Levi Brungard 12. Matthew Dixson 12. Steven Fernburg Jr. DNS Evan Dickey

4-CYLINDERS: 1. Hunter Flook 2. Chris Small 3. Frank Chilcate 4. Michael Barrett 5. Bryun Hackenberg 6. Coty Maines 7. Donald Wynn 8. Zak Kline 9. Andy Sneath 10. Skylar Phillips 11 Adam Harris 12. Matt Cochran 13. Joey Snook 14. Kayla Leigey 15. Anthony Potter 16. Chloe Smith 17. Kennedey Plessinger 18. Blake Snyder 19. Dylan Craft 20. Andrew Ricketts DNS: Nick Snook ,Allen Bruss, Ron McCarney, Roger Fagen, Jacob Winchester Jimmy Delozier, Kevin Stetchock, Troy Bennen DQ Dustin Kinser, Jeremy Miller

