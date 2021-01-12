Williamsport, Pa. – The Friends of James V. Brown Library's virtual book club will resume on Friday, February 5 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. During the discussion, Louisa Stone will present a review of Casey Cep's book, Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee.

Stone says that like many people, she read To Kill A Mockingbird in high school. Later at Bloomsburg University, she could refer to it because all her students had read it. And, like many readers, she also read true crime, a genre that actually started in the 1500s, but is immensely popular today largely due to the success of Truman Capote’s 1966 novel, In Cold Blood.

When Stone heard about Cep’s book, she was curious. She knew Lee and Capote were friends, and she had read In Cold Blood, but wanted to know what Lee had to do with murder and fraud.

Louisa Stone received degrees in English from the University of Michigan, and one in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She taught English at Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and Bloomsburg University. After retiring from teaching, Stone and her husband David co-founded Williamsport Bicycle Recycle in the Pajama Factory.

Participants will need to register by Wednesday, February 3, using the online reservation calendar on the Library website. Please note that you will need to provide your email address when you register. Additionally, please send any questions/topics for the panelists to discuss during the virtual book review to friendsofjvbl@gmail.com.

About Furious Hours

Cep delves into bizarre tales of Alabama in the 1970s. The core of the tale is the case of Reverend Willie Maxwell, a Black man who was accused of murdering his wife. Maxwell was exonerated and collected his deceased wife's life insurance. Following this, several other people close to Maxwell died under mysterious circumstances: his next-door neighbor, his second wife, his nephew, and his third wife's teenage daughter. Maxwell, with the help of his lawyer, claimed huge amounts of cash from each of these individuals' life insurance policies, though there was never enough evidence to charge him with any of the murders.

The only explanation that Maxwell's community could fathom was that he was somehow using Voodoo to get away with crimes. A man shot and killed Maxwell at his third wife's daughter's funeral, and bizarrely, Maxwell's lawyer then chose to defend Maxwell's killer.

What does this have to do with Harper Lee and ubiquitous high school reading curricula? Furious Hours links all of these things together.