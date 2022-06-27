Loyalsock, Pa. — The Repasz Band, established in 1831 and still going strong, is playing a free, open-air concert on Tuesday, June 28, at Embassy of Loyalsock.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn of Embassy, 1445 Sycamore Road, Montoursville.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music of the 45-member-strong band.

Conducted by Jeffrey Dent, the Repasz Band has been delighting crowds all summer. Catch them Tuesday, then again on July 4 at the Eagles Mere Green at 5 p.m., and watch for them duirng the Little League Welcomes the World parade.

