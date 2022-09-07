Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old, and to celebrate the museum is offering free Fridays in September on September 9, 16, and 23.

Free admission Fridays are made possible by support from three generous businesses, including GAF Materials LLC, National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities.

“It’s hard to believe that the Museum is approaching our five year anniversary,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “From the very beginning, the Museum has prioritized accessibility to families of all economic backgrounds. It seems like the perfect way to celebrate with free admission days.”

Over the last five years, the Museum has engaged with just under 100,000 children and their caregivers while participating in eight national programs and routinely partnering with over thirty community organizations. Almost 10% of the museum’s annual visitation comes through one of its many Count Me In programs, which provides free or reduced admission.

Free admission days include:

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Lewisburg Children's Museum, recommended for children two to 10 years old, began in 2016 as an idea between two friends. Abby Gulden-Luthi and Erin Jablonski knew the Lewisburg High School would be moving, and set a goal to create a space that would encourage children to imagine, explore, learn, and provide experiences that spark their curiosity.

