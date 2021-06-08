Lewisburg, Pa. -- Free family fun is returning to the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg in the form of the Family Film Series.

Beginning Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m., The NeverEnding Story (PG) comes to the big screen. Each Tuesday afternoon a new (old) movie will be featured for free.

The NeverEnding Story

"On his way to school, Bastian ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Sneaking away with a book called "The Neverending Story," Bastian begins reading it in the school attic. The novel is about Fantasia, a fantasyland threatened by 'The Nothing,' a darkness that destroys everything it touches. The kingdom needs the help of a human child to survive. When Bastian reads a description of himself in the book, he begins to wonder if Fantasia is real and needs him to survive."

Check out campustheatre.org for the full schedule.

The Bucknell Community Engagement Fund generously sponsors this year's Family Film Series.