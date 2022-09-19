Nashville, TN — If you're a fan of NBC's 'The Voice' you might want to tune in the show's premiere Monday night at 8 p.m. for a glimpse of Morgan Myles.

"Why?" you might ask. Because she can really sing is one reason. And because it's fun to root for the local artist. Myles is native to northcentral Pa.

Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport as a student of Uptown Music Collective, a nonprofit school of music that's been teaching music education to area students for more than 20 years. She relocated to Nashville and has been touring the country for the last ten plus years.

Myles recently released her debut album, Therapy.

During her blind audition, Myles got two chairs to turn—Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani—in just the first few seconds. She took the stage with her own rendition of Hallelujah, orginially by Leonard Cohen, and by the end of her performance, all four chairs had turned.

In a power play, Cabello blocked Stefani's chances of being Myles' coach, so Monday night, Myles will be choosing between Cabello, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

According to Legend, Myles' audition was "one of the best blind auditions I've seen in a long time."

No doubt more on Morgan Myles to come!

