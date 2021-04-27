Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport First Saturday is kicking off the season with its First Saturday Get Outdoors festival on May 1.

The event is free and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Pine Street in Williamsport. It will include vendors like Williamsport Bicycle Recycle, which sells used bicycles for all ages. SUPFit and Yoga will have a table with the chance to register to win swag.

The full list of vendors is as follows:

Bicycle Recycle

SUPfit

Roambler

Hatchet House

North central Conservancy

Rider Park

Susquehanna Greenways Project

Susquehanna Trout Unlimited

TCO fly fishing

National Guide Climbing Wall

Taber Museum

Lycoming Arts -Art Cart for kids

Sugar mamas Appalachian Maple

Di Rosco Arrostocini

In Whites

Jeremy Dayhoff - woodworking

Fran Mcjunkin - hand made purses

Tara Spaulding - home made vanilla

Linda Wise - Autumnwoods soaps

Colleen Heim - jewelry

Russell Huntington - furniture

Amanda Pennycoff - wooden signs

Erma Woodis - paintings

Shoneez Frelin - jewelry

Trisha Claughbaugh - Norwex

Holly Bennet - color street

Get Outdoors is the WBA’s first recreational focused event. Our goal is to promote nature based tourism and showcase nonprofits and businesses that foster an active lifestyle. We want to help build community by showing people how accessible our wonderful local resources are.

This event will connect people to the businesses providing services and knowledge about the parks, trails and waterways in our region. We want to provide a safe and fun way to spend our summer outdoors while keeping our dollars local.

This is a free event for the public held downtown on Pine Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1st. There will be live music, kids activities, vendors, nonprofits and businesses. Try bikes and outdoor gear, product demos, gather info from our local outdoor recreation/active lifestyle related businesses, clubs and organizations.

For more information, check out the event listing on Facebook.