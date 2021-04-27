Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport First Saturday is kicking off the season with its First Saturday Get Outdoors festival on May 1.
The event is free and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Pine Street in Williamsport. It will include vendors like Williamsport Bicycle Recycle, which sells used bicycles for all ages. SUPFit and Yoga will have a table with the chance to register to win swag.
The full list of vendors is as follows:
- Bicycle Recycle
- SUPfit
- Roambler
- Hatchet House
- North central Conservancy
- Rider Park
- Susquehanna Greenways Project
- Susquehanna Trout Unlimited
- TCO fly fishing
- National Guide Climbing Wall
- Taber Museum
- Lycoming Arts -Art Cart for kids
- Sugar mamas Appalachian Maple
- Di Rosco Arrostocini
- In Whites
- Jeremy Dayhoff - woodworking
- Fran Mcjunkin - hand made purses
- Tara Spaulding - home made vanilla
- Linda Wise - Autumnwoods soaps
- Colleen Heim - jewelry
- Russell Huntington - furniture
- Amanda Pennycoff - wooden signs
- Erma Woodis - paintings
- Shoneez Frelin - jewelry
- Trisha Claughbaugh - Norwex
- Holly Bennet - color street
Get Outdoors is the WBA’s first recreational focused event. Our goal is to promote nature based tourism and showcase nonprofits and businesses that foster an active lifestyle. We want to help build community by showing people how accessible our wonderful local resources are.
This event will connect people to the businesses providing services and knowledge about the parks, trails and waterways in our region. We want to provide a safe and fun way to spend our summer outdoors while keeping our dollars local.
This is a free event for the public held downtown on Pine Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1st. There will be live music, kids activities, vendors, nonprofits and businesses. Try bikes and outdoor gear, product demos, gather info from our local outdoor recreation/active lifestyle related businesses, clubs and organizations.
For more information, check out the event listing on Facebook.