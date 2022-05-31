Williamsport, Pa. -- "The show goes on because it never rains in the Pajama Factory!"

Friday, June 3, the artists and businesses in the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Avenue in Williamsport, will open their doors to the public from 6-9 p.m., rain or shine. Discover what is created inside the art studios and meet the entrepreneurs who call the Pajama Factory home.

Visitors to the historic Pajama Factory are invided to wander the art-filled halls of the historic building, talk to artists and entrepreneurs who operate studios, purchase goods and services, and enjoy a little refreshment!

According to the Pajama Factory's website, the building "was built between 1883 and 1919 by the Lycoming Rubber Company, a subsidiary of the U.S. Rubber Company—one of the largest manufacturers of rubber goods in the U.S. The Lycoming division made tennis shoes, KEDS sneakers, gym and yachting shoes, as well as some miscellaneous rubber-related products."

Read more about the rich history of the building here. Visit it in person this Friday to see how far it has come.

Stroll through the beautiful courtyard and relax on the veranda with a cup of coffee from the Factory's newest coffee shop, Buzzsaw Coffee Roasters, located on the first floor.

In the community room, take in and dance to live music from 8-10 p.m. by WINO and Ben McGuire.

Boom City will be hosting a cash bar.

'Spoken Word’ and Acoustic Open Mic begin at 7 p.m. Participants are invited to present poetry or grab a guitar--and express themselves!

The Pajama Factory's First Friday is billed as an evening of art and entertainment with free admission and plenty of parking.

